Kearney Symphony Orchestra brings world premiere to Merryman stage

In order to comply with pandemic requirements, Gaines moved the concert to the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

“The only reason we’re all able to come together for the Tchaikovsky piece is that the stage of the Merryman is larger than the stage at the Fine Arts Recital Hall,” she said. “I made a grid for seating to see if we had enough room to play this piece. The Merryman stage is just big enough.”

Each member of the orchestra needs a certain amount of room to separate from the other members, keeping each of them 6 feet apart. To mitigate infections, Gaines needed to spread out the performers as well as limit the playing time to two 30-minute sets of music with a 20-minute intermission. Seating capacity at the Merryman Performing Arts Center will be limited to 250 patrons. The concert also will be livestreamed at UNK.edu.

“The separation affects the ensemble,” the director said. “It makes it a little harder to play together when you’re spread apart, but over the semester we’ve gotten better and better at it. This is the first concert all year where we’ve been able to mix winds, brass, percussion and strings on the same stage. We’ve gone to a lot of trouble to figure out how we can all be together, in the available space, to play some real music and be distanced. It has not been easy.”