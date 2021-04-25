Kearney Symphony Orchestra brings world premiere to Merryman stage

KEARNEY — Alison Gaines strives to reach a balance in her musical programming, creating a concert that will challenge the performers, satisfy the audience and yet offer pleasing music.
“We’re opening with a very challenging arrangement of ‘An American in Paris’ by George Gershwin for brass and percussion,” said the director of Kearney Symphony Orchestra. “It’s a tough piece to play. The performers are working hard to rise to the occasion. I hope to challenge them with music they should be familiar with, within the canon of great orchestral music.”
The jazz-influenced piece, first performed in 1928, evokes the sights and sounds of the French capitol city.
For another piece in the concert — Felix Mendelssohn’s violin concerto — Gaines challenges the orchestra to convey an effervescent quality to the music.
“Joshua Wetovick, last year’s concerto aria winner, will play the last movement of the piece,” she said. “That music is challenging in a different way; it’s got to be so light and effervescent — and effortless. The challenge is to make it sound easy because it’s not written that way. We have such a strong woodwind section right now and that’s really great.”
Kearney audiences can hear these works, along with a world premiere, live in concert when the Kearney Symphony Orchestra presents “Love Stories Old and New” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. Seating will be general admission and socially distanced. Masks are required for audience members when entering the building and during the performance.
Tickets are $10 for general admission. Students are admitted at no charge.
The concert also features a premiere of “Poem,” a new composition by Anthony Donofrio, commissioned by Kearney Symphony Orchestra. Gaines likens the format of the music to a technique used by American modernist composer Charles Ives in his work, “Unanswered Question.”
“It uses the same instrumentation in a similar format where the trumpet player seems to be posing a musical question,” she said. “The group responds. In Ives’ ‘Unanswered Question,’ the trumpet part is supposed to ask, ‘Why are we here?’ The rest of the orchestra plays a response. The question keeps coming back and the orchestra keeps giving an inscrutable answer.”
Gaines acknowledges the similarities.
“It is the lone voice, answered by the ‘many,’” she said. “The pitches in the solo trumpet are what we hear in the next large section. It poses a musical question that is expanded by the larger group.”
The concert will end with “Romeo and Juliet” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky.
“This is one of the greatest concert pieces,” Gaines said. “It musically illustrates the entire story by William Shakespeare. There are parts where you hear the famous love theme, which alternates with the battle-like theme that represents the conflict between the two families. At the end, there is this coda where everything suddenly stops — and you hear this heartbeat in the timpani. There is this tragic ending after both Romeo and Juliet are gone, as a result of their families fighting.”
In order to comply with pandemic requirements, Gaines moved the concert to the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
“The only reason we’re all able to come together for the Tchaikovsky piece is that the stage of the Merryman is larger than the stage at the Fine Arts Recital Hall,” she said. “I made a grid for seating to see if we had enough room to play this piece. The Merryman stage is just big enough.”
Each member of the orchestra needs a certain amount of room to separate from the other members, keeping each of them 6 feet apart. To mitigate infections, Gaines needed to spread out the performers as well as limit the playing time to two 30-minute sets of music with a 20-minute intermission. Seating capacity at the Merryman Performing Arts Center will be limited to 250 patrons. The concert also will be livestreamed at UNK.edu.
“The separation affects the ensemble,” the director said. “It makes it a little harder to play together when you’re spread apart, but over the semester we’ve gotten better and better at it. This is the first concert all year where we’ve been able to mix winds, brass, percussion and strings on the same stage. We’ve gone to a lot of trouble to figure out how we can all be together, in the available space, to play some real music and be distanced. It has not been easy.”