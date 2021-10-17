Kearney’s Mari Beck a ‘pantser,’ doesn’t predetermine plot

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Young love, a family to support her, a friend with religious convictions — Beck wanted to see what would happen to her character after she included those elements.

“I find that the characters come to me,” she said of her writing style. “It’s almost like they sit down, we introduce ourselves and I say, ‘Tell me a little about yourself.’ And then they tell me their story. I’m what they call a ‘pantser’ writer. That means I don’t outline my books and I don’t plan them. I never really know how the stories will end.”

Pantsers are writers who “fly by the seats of their pants” when it comes to plotting.

“It means you don’t know how the story will end,” Beck noted. “You just let the story unfold. It’s happened in both of the stories I’ve published. Sometimes I think I know where the story is going. Even up to the end, I think I know what the character is going to do.”

Because she is an avid reader, Beck also relishes the opportunity to find out how the story will end.

“I write the way I read — with no expectations, except to read a really good story and be left wanting to read more,” she said.

Writing without a plan leaves pantsers open to changes as the characters develop.