Kearney’s Mari Beck a ‘pantser,’ doesn’t predetermine plot

KEARNEY — Author Mari Beck believes in giving her readers a choice.
“Most of my publishing projects tend to cover controversial topics,” she said. “The goal is to always give the reader the choice as to what they believe or what they want to believe. ‘The Date’ is inspired by death with dignity movement that has been adopted by approximately 10 states in the country.”
The law gives residents, with less than six months to live, the option to end their lives in a humane way. Beck explored the topic in her 2015 novel, “The Date.”
“’The Date’ is a love story about a bestselling author with quite a few issues and problems who has an encounter in a hospital after his own attempt to end his life,” she said. “He meets a woman who has chosen to end her life with what, in the past, would have been called doctor-assisted suicide. Now, it’s different. You get a prescription from a licensed physician and then you can pick up the medication. You have to go through counseling. This isn’t something you can do on a whim.”
The writer, one of the co-founders of the Nebraska Writers Guild, grew up in Kearney. Beck graduated from Kearney High School and studied at the University of Nebraska at Kearney and Kansas State University. She spent more than 16 years in higher education as an admissions professional, classroom instructor and director of an undergraduate program in the University of Nebraska system.
Beck lives in Kearney with her husband Steve and is mom to Jaxson, 18, and Jacob, 12. She writes from her home office, works her premium skincare business part time and is training to run the 2022 New York City Marathon.
Although Beck describes “The Date” as a romance novel, the story contains material that walks a thin line of public opinion. She took the idea from a real-life situation that involved a woman moving to one of the states that allowed doctor-assisted suicide.
“The woman knew she would be bedridden; she knew she would suffer,” Beck said of the real life story. “She and her family, including her parents, made the decision to petition to move to a state and establish residency so she could take advantage of the law. The controversy was why would a woman so young, who might have a chance to extend her life, choose to do something willingly and why would her family support her in doing that?”
Beck connected with the topic, not through her own situation but rather through the guise of a storyteller. She noted that society usually calls individuals who fight for their lives “warriors.” She wanted to explore a different side to the story, a side that revealed the depth of her characters.
“Through some of the concepts I heard people talking about, I thought what if you have a person who speaks honestly about not wanting to live longer,” Beck said. “What would the conversations be like? What if she had a family that wasn’t in favor of it? What if she met a person at the end of her life that would present that inspirational love story?”
Young love, a family to support her, a friend with religious convictions — Beck wanted to see what would happen to her character after she included those elements.
“I find that the characters come to me,” she said of her writing style. “It’s almost like they sit down, we introduce ourselves and I say, ‘Tell me a little about yourself.’ And then they tell me their story. I’m what they call a ‘pantser’ writer. That means I don’t outline my books and I don’t plan them. I never really know how the stories will end.”
Pantsers are writers who “fly by the seats of their pants” when it comes to plotting.
“It means you don’t know how the story will end,” Beck noted. “You just let the story unfold. It’s happened in both of the stories I’ve published. Sometimes I think I know where the story is going. Even up to the end, I think I know what the character is going to do.”
Because she is an avid reader, Beck also relishes the opportunity to find out how the story will end.
“I write the way I read — with no expectations, except to read a really good story and be left wanting to read more,” she said.
Writing without a plan leaves pantsers open to changes as the characters develop.
“It can be really frustrating for some authors,” she said. “Some authors absolutely cannot do that. To be certain, if you treat writing as a business and you have deadlines to meet, you don’t have the luxury of saying, oh, I’ll just see how this pans out. You just can’t.”
Beck spent 10 years writing her first book, “Broken Road,” which tackles the realities of modern post-war life, PTSD and infidelity in a rural Nebraska town.
“I had a full-time job and I was raising a family,” she said. “I wrote it between the hours of 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. It took a long time. And I went through many drafts. In the end you wonder if it’s too long and it took a lot of research — so it was different. My second book, ‘The Date,’ took nine months, beginning to end.”
Her next novel, “Genetek,” a speculative thriller deals with the perils of weaponizing genetically altered and mutated matter resurrected from the 1918 Spanish flu. The Nebraska Writers Guild Anthology Voices from the Plains published an excerpt of that story in 2017.
“There are authors who have to publish a book every two months,” Beck said. “I have colleagues like that. That’s awesome, but they write what we call ‘to-market.’ There are certain rules about certain genres. But they get into a good rhythm and they know how to do that. Sometimes I envy that, but other times I don’t because I think I would miss out on the richness of a story or a life that’s unfolding — because I do think of my characters as real people.”