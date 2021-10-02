Kearney High students get chance to learn about victim of WWII their age

For Draper, 16, one of the docents, the exhibit helps put the historical elements of the Holocaust into perspective.

“I learned how complex everything was,” she said. “It wasn’t black and white. So many things happened. You can’t cover it all. You can’t even understand it all in a lifetime of studying.”

Crook noticed how subdued students act around the display.

“Most students are super quiet around it because they really don’t know how to react to it,” the 17-year-old senior said. “They are respectful, but they’re still teenagers.”

Another docent, Cao, also 17 and a senior at Kearney High School, noted how quickly students related to the material in the exhibit.

“I think this exhibit does a really good job of providing an experience that students can relate to,” she said. “It focuses on the life of a girl named Anne Frank. She was our age. She could be going to this high school. I think a lot of time when we’re studying the Holocaust in normal history classes, people tend to think that this is something that happened in Germany, so long ago and so far away.”

Cao sees parallels in today’s society that could lead to events similar to the Holocaust in the future.