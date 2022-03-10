Kearney Concert Association continues season on March 15 with performance by the Kassia Ensemble

KEARNEY — The Kearney Concert Association continues its 2021-22 season on March 15 with a performance by the Kassia Ensemble featuring Mary Elizabeth Bowden at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.

“This rare pairing of a quality string quartet with a gold medalist trumpeter results in some great classical music,” said KCA President Rick Mitchell.

Bowden’s graduate degree is from the Yale School of Music, where she attended under a full scholarship. Since graduating she has performed as the soloist for an extensive list for symphonies around the globe and has won numerous awards and accolades. She also is a professor of music at the Shenandoah Conservatory.

“This particular concert is a collaboration with the Kassia Ensemble, who are friends of mine.” Bowden said. “It’s been a dream of mine to put together a touring program of strings that features the trumpet and we’re really excited to share that on the road.”

Bowden said an album they recorded was released in 2019.

“The past couple of seasons Kassia and I have been getting some tours together, but COVID halted that for a while for everybody. We’re just excited and grateful to be playing for live audiences again,” Bowden said.

Kassia and Bowden worked diligently to make the strings and trumpet work together. “The trumpet is known for being too loud or too bright, and yes I can do that, but you have to know what setting you’re in and what kind of music you’re making, and what sound you want. I love playing chamber music and playing with the strings has been really refreshing. It’s nice to be able to play with a lot of nuance and just with a lot of different colors of sounds to match the strings.

“I have a lot of trumpets on stage. I have five instruments that I brought with me. I think people are pleasantly surprised that the trumpet has a lot of different colored sounds and it can blend nicely with the strings,” she said.

“I grew up in the Chicagoland area in the suburbs, and one of the things I love about this tour, is that we’re traveling across the Midwest. When I was a kid growing up we would go camping on family vacations for a week or two. We would always drive across the Midwest. It feels nostalgic for me because I feel like I’m on a family vacation, but I’m sharing music with audiences.”

Bowden discussed how her home life and touring often come together, “I have a career filled with variety and I am also married to a trumpet player, David Dash, and we play a lot of recitals together and tour together as well. It’s a really exciting life. Every week looks a little bit different.”

There are two KCA shows remaining this season.

Guitar prodigy Joe Robinson from Australia will perform April 23 and Broadway Stars, Josh Young and Emily Padgett will bring the curtain down on the 2021-22 Season on May 17.

KCA invites music lovers to view videos of those performers at KearneyConcerts.org; facebook.com/KearneyConcerts; and Youtube.com/KearneyConcerts