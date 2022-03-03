Kearney Community Theatre play a poignant, funny look at what we do

KEARNEY — The musical “Working,” based on the book by Studs Terkel, takes a step back to look at how we do our jobs.

Director Judy Rozema noted that the production celebrates the complexity of our occupations.

“It’s about finding dignity in even the most seemingly mundane employment — and the reward in taking pride in one’s work, no matter how humble,” she said. “And it finds dignity in continuing to work, even when that work lacks meaning. I think everyone can relate to that. There’s even a song about someone who is retired.”

The show features book by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso, along with music by Schwartz, Craig Carnelia, Micki Grant, Mary Rodgers and James Taylor. Schwartz, Carnelia, Grant, Taylor and Susan Birkenhead contributed lyrics to the musical.

“I think it’s a very poignant, but also a funny show,” Rozema said. “The audience will really enjoy it because it is very different and very relatable.”

Kearney Community Theatre presents “Working” today through March 13. Tickets for the musical are $16-$20.

Terkel interviewed more than 150 working people for his book.

“He asked them how they felt about their jobs and how they felt about being identified only by their jobs,” Rozema said. “A few great songwriters, including Stephen Schwartz of ‘Wicked’ fame and Nina Faso, turned the book into a stage show by choosing about 30 of those professions. The show has gone through a couple revisions, including this one from 2012. We’re doing the localized version.”

This version allows theatrical groups to subtract professions that might not be typical to the local area.

“You can really tailor it to the people who might be coming to see it,” the director said. “The interesting thing we have done is that we have added local interviews of people who work in the Kearney community. We have an ER nurse from Good Sam, a couple of teachers from Kearney Public Schools, someone who owns a roofing business and a couple of high school students. They all give insights into how they feel about their jobs — and life.”

The interviews, recorded on video, are projected onto large screens on stage between the live scenes.

“In addition to that unique part of the show, people can come and expect to hear some great singing, see some awesome dancing and then enjoy the acting that is so crucial to a production like this,” Rozema said.

The non-fictional nature of this musical gives more power to the message of the show.

“The songwriters that Schwartz and Faso employed took the actual words of these people,” Rozema said. “There’s not a story, per se, it’s more like a musical revue. Each scene highlights a different worker in a different occupation and how they feel about their jobs. What you see and hear are the words of the actual people that Terkel interviewed in 1974.”

Terkel’s book, “Working: People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do,” featured mostly accounts by ordinary individuals along with pieces by Steve Hamilton, a famous baseball player and actor Rip Torn.

“I think this is an interesting show because it’s not just for people who enjoy the arts,” Rozema said. “We’re talking about school teachers, waitresses, truckers, masons, housewives, fathers and sons — all sorts of different walks of life. I think everyone who comes will be able to see themselves in one of those positions, if not more.”

Because of the nature of the show, Rozema said she approached the directing differently than producing a fictional show with a more traditional story arc.

“The people that are in the show are absolutely an ensemble group,” she said. “There is no lead actor or actress. Everyone is working together to create this picture of real life. In one scene, one company member might be playing a waitress. In another she might be playing a housewife. Or an actor might be an office manager and then in another scene he might be a trucker. So, it’s a different process to get the actors to a place where they can switch very easily in a matter of five to six minutes, from one character to another.”

On a personal level, directing “Working” has affected the way Rozema looks at her job.

“When people meet you, they always want to know what you ‘do,’” she said. “They identify you by what you do, rather than who you are. Just like everyone, I want to be identified by my personality and my character than than my job title.”

She talked about the desire to “be heard.” The opening monologue features a steel worker who talks about being “just a steel worker.” Rozema notes that at that point, people want to change the perception of identification.

“I think everyone in the cast has kind of looked at themselves, in retrospect, from what they have learned from these real people they are portraying,” she said.