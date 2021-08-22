Kearney Community Theatre, Crane River Theater, University Theater will entertain in 2021-22 season

KEARNEY — The 2021-22 theater season will feature musicals, comedies and dramas staged in Kearney. The season includes:

Sept. 9-12 — “The Miracle Worker,” Crane River Theater, by William Gibson – The story of Helen Keller is told through the work of her teacher, Annie Sullivan. $20

Sept. 30-Oct. 10 — “Our Town,” by Thorton Wilder, Kearney Community Theatre – The Pulitzer Prize winning playwright brings to life the people of Grover’s Corners, N.H. in this landmark drama exploring universal truths about the human condition. $16-$20

Oct. 6-10 — “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe,” by Eric Coble, University Theatre at a Kearney – The writer, Edgar Allan Poe, tries to convince himself that he is not mad in a drama that weaves four of his greatest works together.

Oct. 21-24 — “The Woman in Black,” adapted by Stephen Mallatratt, presented by Crane River Theater – The play tells a tale of a lawyer obsessed with a mysterious woman, dressed in black, who is the basis for a curse in the community. $20

Nov. 17-21 — “Black Comedy” and “The White Liars,” by Peter Shaffer, University Theatre at Kearney - These two student directed one-acts explore the dark side of the human condition.

