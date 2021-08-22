Kearney Community Theatre, Crane River Theater, University Theater will entertain in 2021-22 season

KEARNEY — The 2021-22 theater season will feature musicals, comedies and dramas staged in Kearney. The season includes:
Sept. 9-12 — “The Miracle Worker,” Crane River Theater, by William Gibson – The story of Helen Keller is told through the work of her teacher, Annie Sullivan. $20
Sept. 30-Oct. 10 — “Our Town,” by Thorton Wilder, Kearney Community Theatre – The Pulitzer Prize winning playwright brings to life the people of Grover’s Corners, N.H. in this landmark drama exploring universal truths about the human condition. $16-$20
Oct. 6-10 — “Nightfall with Edgar Allan Poe,” by Eric Coble, University Theatre at a Kearney – The writer, Edgar Allan Poe, tries to convince himself that he is not mad in a drama that weaves four of his greatest works together.
Oct. 21-24 — “The Woman in Black,” adapted by Stephen Mallatratt, presented by Crane River Theater – The play tells a tale of a lawyer obsessed with a mysterious woman, dressed in black, who is the basis for a curse in the community. $20
Nov. 17-21 — “Black Comedy” and “The White Liars,” by Peter Shaffer, University Theatre at Kearney - These two student directed one-acts explore the dark side of the human condition.
Dec. 9-19 — “The Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays,” by Ken Ludwig, Kearney Community Theatre – A mini play-within-a-play, this comedy/thriller features a 1936 Broadway star who invites his fellow cast members to his Connecticut castle for a holiday party, only to find himself playing a real detective who must solve a murder. $16-$20
Dec. 18-22 — “Miracle on 34th Street The Musical,” by Meredith Wilson, Crane River Theater – Based on the movie, the musical features a skeptical little girl who doubts the existence of Santa Claus. $25-$35
March 2-6 — “Silent Sky,” by Laura Gunderson, University Theatre at Kearney – A dramatic presentation of the life of 19-century astronomer Henrietta Leavitt, the show explores her rise through the male-dominated field of astronomy.
March 3-13 — “Working,” adapted by Nina Faso and Stephen Schwartz, Kearney Community Theatre – Based on the work of Studs Terkel, the musical features songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Schwartz and James Taylor. Suitable for older youth and adults. $16-$20
April 27-May 1 — “The World Goes ‘Round,’” featuring the music of songs of John Kander and Fred Ebb, University Theatre at Kearney – The music includes love songs, torch songs and acerbically witty comic tunes based on a song written for Liza Minnelli.
May 12-22 — “A Bad Year for Tomatoes,” Kearney Community Theatre, by John Patrick – This comedy features a famous performer who tries to settle down to write her memoir — until her nosy neighbors interfer. She invents a crazy, homicidal sister to scare away her neighbors until things get out of hand. $16-$20
July 20-31 — “Jane Austen’s Emma,” Kearney Community Theatre, by Paul Gordon – The musical follows a carefree woman intent to play matchmaker until she fails to notice her own heart. $16-$20