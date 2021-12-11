Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus will be singing feel-good Christmas music Sunday at UNK

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Jeff Wulf will act as master of ceremonies. Refreshments will be offered after the concert.

Performers include the male members of the 1733 Chorus, the quartet Habitat 4 Harmony and Hearts Alive, a 16-member male and female choir.

As recorded music becomes more prevalent in society, Wilson appreciates the opportunity to perform in a live setting.

“One of the main differences is that when you hear and see live music, you see the expressions on the faces of the singers,” he said. “You can see how they move and you can also just marvel at how they can do that. Seeing it live lets you discern the mood a lot better than if you are just hearing the words. Unfortunately, a lot of the songs today, you can’t even understand the words because they have the accompaniment played too loudly. You can’t hear the words well enough.”

When it comes to participating, the 1733 Chorus welcomes men to sing with the group. They practice weekly at 7:30 p.m. at the Countryside Christian Church. Following the concert, practices will resume in January.

“We all have one of those instruments,” Wilson said. “Our voices are all different but we all have one.”