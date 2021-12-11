Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus will be singing feel-good Christmas music Sunday at UNK

KEARNEY — Fran Wilson, director of Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus, understands how music helps make the holidays more meaningful.
“During other times of the year, we expect to hear a wide variety of music,” he said. “More than any other time of the year, people expect to hear Christmas music around the holidays. It really pleases people and it makes the holiday season special.”
Music speaks a universal language.
“I think that’s true,” Wilson said. “And in every culture in the world, people have music and they celebrate all of their happy occasions with music. Here in the United States, especially, we have music going all the time. You go in an elevator, there’s elevator music. If you go to a store, there’s music playing all of the time. It’s an expected thing.”
He notes that music can change the mood of shoppers, make them happier and even more likely to buy items.
“It does effect our brains in a way that makes us more caring for each other,” Wilson said.
The director will lead the singers of the Kearney Area 1733 Barbershop Chorus, and friends, in a holiday concert at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. Admission is free but donations will be accepted to benefit CASA, the Court-Appointed Special Advocates for children, and scholarships for students at the UNK Music Department.
Jeff Wulf will act as master of ceremonies. Refreshments will be offered after the concert.
Performers include the male members of the 1733 Chorus, the quartet Habitat 4 Harmony and Hearts Alive, a 16-member male and female choir.
As recorded music becomes more prevalent in society, Wilson appreciates the opportunity to perform in a live setting.
“One of the main differences is that when you hear and see live music, you see the expressions on the faces of the singers,” he said. “You can see how they move and you can also just marvel at how they can do that. Seeing it live lets you discern the mood a lot better than if you are just hearing the words. Unfortunately, a lot of the songs today, you can’t even understand the words because they have the accompaniment played too loudly. You can’t hear the words well enough.”
When it comes to participating, the 1733 Chorus welcomes men to sing with the group. They practice weekly at 7:30 p.m. at the Countryside Christian Church. Following the concert, practices will resume in January.
“We all have one of those instruments,” Wilson said. “Our voices are all different but we all have one.”
When it comes to the many ways music touches us, the director said patients with memory loss often react to the sound of music they knew.
“Even people with Alzheimer’s or dementia seem to remember songs they heard when they were younger,” Wilson said. “A lot of time they can sing along. We used to take our quartets to CountryHouse Residence before the pandemic kept us away. We would sing for the residents and sing with them. They just loved it. It was really heartwarming.”