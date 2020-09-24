KCT's 'On Golden Pond' shows age is just a number

KEARNEY — The story beneath “On Golden Pond” strips away the conflicts between generations of a family.
“It’s a multigenerational story,” said director Dee Dee Kitzelman. “Norman and Ethel are an older couple; he’s in his 80s and she’s in her mid-60s. Their daughter, Chelsea, and her boyfriend, along with her boyfriend’s 16-year-old son, Billy, come to visit at the family cottage on Golden Pond.”
Norman and Ethel decide to spend one last summer at their cottage, even though Norman’s memory seems to be fading. The experience of gathering together helps Norman, who seems to be struggling with his own relevance.
“It makes him realize that even though he’s 80, he doesn’t have to feel that old,” Kitzelman said. “I always tell people that your age is just a number. I think that’s true in this play.”
As the story progresses, the characters understand that they can learn from each other, regardless of their age.
Kearney Community Theatre presents “On Golden Pond,” a drama by Ernest Thompson, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1-11 at the theater at 83 Plaza Blvd. Tickets are $18. The play is suitable for older youths and adults.
“There are things about Billy that rub off on Norman,” Kitzelman said. “They learn that every age is important.”
“On Golden Pond” includes six characters. Charlie Martin, the mail carrier in the area of the cottage, has known the family for decades.
“Chelsea and Charlie were very good friends growing up,” Kitzelman said. “Chelsea said that Charlie was her boyfriend for 12 summers. He’s this happy-go-lucky guy and his character brings some humor to the show.”
The story first came to the public in the form of a dramatic play in 1979. Two years later Universal Pictures released a movie version of “On Golden Pond” starring Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn and Jane Fonda. Kitzelman said she wants her production to stand apart from the movie.
“Every time I go to rehearsals, I think of the movie,” she said. “I have to get that out of my mind when I go to the theater because you think, oh, I remember what Chelsea was like as Jane Fonda, or Norman as Henry Fonda. Well, you can’t compare that to our cast — and we have a wonderful cast.”
The current health restrictions shut down Kearney Community Theatre for about six months.
“COVID-19 has put some interesting twists on us,” the director said about rehearsals. “Of course we’ve had to be masked. We have to take temperatures and we sanitize surfaces. We haven’t done any touching in our scenes, which might sound strange, but we’ve not even put a hand on someone’s back or touching an arm.”
Kitzelman plans to incorporate those kinds of gestures closer to the opening of the show. The actors will not be masked during the performance. Rehearsing with masks also has added another layer of complexity.
“Not seeing the faces and reactions of fellow actors makes it more difficult,” Kitzelman said. “We recently start using face shields instead of masks. I’m glad we did that. It was interesting to watch the actors see reactions for the first time. Wearing masks has been one of our biggest challenges.”
Masks and face shields also muffle voices, making it difficult to understand the lines.
Despite the challenges of creating theater during a pandemic, Kitzelman appreciates the effort of the cast and crew to come together.
“The camaraderie of the cast members helps make life feel a little more normal again,” she said. “‘Normal’ with a mask on is a strange thing. One gentleman came to the audition wearing a mask, just to get back into the building. He said he missed theater so much.”
Kitzelman sees the importance of presenting “On Golden Pond” almost as a community service.
“It gives them something to look forward to,” she said of the audience.
