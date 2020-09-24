KCT's 'On Golden Pond' shows age is just a number

“On Golden Pond” includes six characters. Charlie Martin, the mail carrier in the area of the cottage, has known the family for decades.

“Chelsea and Charlie were very good friends growing up,” Kitzelman said. “Chelsea said that Charlie was her boyfriend for 12 summers. He’s this happy-go-lucky guy and his character brings some humor to the show.”

The story first came to the public in the form of a dramatic play in 1979. Two years later Universal Pictures released a movie version of “On Golden Pond” starring Henry Fonda, Katherine Hepburn and Jane Fonda. Kitzelman said she wants her production to stand apart from the movie.

“Every time I go to rehearsals, I think of the movie,” she said. “I have to get that out of my mind when I go to the theater because you think, oh, I remember what Chelsea was like as Jane Fonda, or Norman as Henry Fonda. Well, you can’t compare that to our cast — and we have a wonderful cast.”

The current health restrictions shut down Kearney Community Theatre for about six months.