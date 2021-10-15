Jurassic Quest at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Whether their prehistoric counterpart had skin that was scaly, had feathers or fur, Jurassic Quest has spared no expense in bringing the dinosaurs to life.

“All of our dinosaurs were made with guidance from paleontologists,” Schaefer said. “We have at times modified our dinosaurs to update their accuracy, to reflect new research.”

For children interested in the science of dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest exhibits also allow future paleontologists to dig up fossils. Some of the animatronic dinosaurs have been equipped so children can ride on them.

In 2019, Jurassic Quest produced 96 multi-day events in 34 states and Canada and sold more than a million tickets.

Even for the youngest children, Schaefer said the event offers age-appropriate activities.

“Sometimes children can be a bit intimidated by the dinosaurs at first, but this usually wears off as they see others safely interacting with them,” he said. “Even for kids who are still a little wary of our life-sized dinosaurs, we have lots more to do and see at Jurassic Quest, like photos, bounce houses, rides, a fossil display table, fossil digs and more.”