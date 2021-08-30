 Skip to main content
Josh Hoyer, who appeared on "The Voice," to take stage at Minden Opera House
Josh Hoyer, who appeared on "The Voice," to take stage at Minden Opera House

Josh Hoyer and Soul Colossal

Josh Hoyer and his band, Soul Colossal, will perform 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Minden Opera House. Featuring the sounds of the Stax recording label, along with influences by Motown and Muscle Shoals, the band has traveled to more than 25 states to perform. Tickets for the show are $18.

MINDEN — The Minden Opera House opens its 21st season with a concert by a familiar face.

Josh Hoyer performed with his band, Soul Colossal, as part of the opera house’s 2018-19 season and was scheduled to return in October 2020. With the onset of COVID-19, that show had to be postponed more than once. Central Nebraska audiences can see the rescheduled performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Minden Opera House.

Tickets are $18.

Audiences might know Hoyer from his appearance on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2017. He earned a spot on Blake Shelton’s team, along with the respect of the coaches of the show. Since that appearance, Hoyer and Soul Colossal have toured extensively, only taking a break when COVID-19 shutdowns brought touring to a halt.

Minden Opera House

The Minden Opera House will present a gala event at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The Lincoln-based musician formed Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal in 2012, taking inspiration from the sounds of Stax, Motown, Muscle Shoals, New Orleans, Philly and San Francisco. The band continuously crosses musical boundaries, both in style and era.

Hoyer and his band released their fifth studio album, “Natural Born Hustler,” in 2020, through their new label partner, Color Red. The album has received rave reviews internationally including American Songwriter, saying “fans of the retro music associated with the Daptone and Coalmine labels will gravitate to this ... Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal perfected their approach on stage where it counts, infusing these performances with an electrifying, pulse pounding and, well, colossal presence.”

For more information or advance tickets, call 308-832-0588 or visit MindenOperaHouse.com.

