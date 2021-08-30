Josh Hoyer, who appeared on "The Voice," to take stage at Minden Opera House

MINDEN — The Minden Opera House opens its 21st season with a concert by a familiar face.

Josh Hoyer performed with his band, Soul Colossal, as part of the opera house’s 2018-19 season and was scheduled to return in October 2020. With the onset of COVID-19, that show had to be postponed more than once. Central Nebraska audiences can see the rescheduled performance at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Minden Opera House.

Tickets are $18.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Audiences might know Hoyer from his appearance on NBC’s “The Voice” in 2017. He earned a spot on Blake Shelton’s team, along with the respect of the coaches of the show. Since that appearance, Hoyer and Soul Colossal have toured extensively, only taking a break when COVID-19 shutdowns brought touring to a halt.

The Lincoln-based musician formed Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal in 2012, taking inspiration from the sounds of Stax, Motown, Muscle Shoals, New Orleans, Philly and San Francisco. The band continuously crosses musical boundaries, both in style and era.