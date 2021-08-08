 Skip to main content
Jordan Peterson and Ray McGee's join all-request show at Minden
Jordan Peterson and Ray McGee's join all-request show at Minden

Jordan Peterson

Jordan Peterson, along with Ray McGee, will present Dueling Pianos for TeamMates on Friday at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Tickets for the show are $40 each.

MINDEN — Jordan Peterson and Ray McGee will take musical challenges from the audience.

“They are probably one of best dueling piano acts I’ve ever seen,” said Marci Brandt, executive director of the Minden Opera House. “The audience will request songs but I’m not sure if they will try to stump them. I do know that they will challenge Jordan and Ray.”

Dueling Pianos for TeamMates, a fundraiser for the Minden TeamMates, will take the stage on Friday at the Minden Opera House at 322 E. Fifth St., Minden. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m. There will be live and silent auction items.

Tickets for the event are $40.

Peterson studied music and theater at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

The all-request show will feature music that audience members what to hear. For the musicians, the fun comes from trying to weave those songs, without much warning, into a musical production.

For more information visit MindenOperaHouse.com.

