John Fronczak caps his UNK career with his own exhibition

KEARNEY — Because of a request by students in the University of Nebraska at Kearney Art Department, John Fronczak put together a collection of 10 of his paintings for “John Fronczak: Solo Exhibition.”

“I had made my intentions known that I was retiring,” he said. “There was apparently some discussion in a class of an art faculty member. The subject of my artwork came up, for some reason, and the students requested the possibility of seeing more of my artwork. And so I was asked to put together this exhibition.”

The retired art faculty member picked five realistic pieces and five abstract paintings for his solo show.

“I see the show as a representation of what I’ve done for decades,” Fronczak said. “I’ve bounced back and forth between abstract work and representational work. I know this might be a little picky but I avoid using the word ‘style,’ preferring to think in terms of a signature instead of a style.”

Art patrons can better understand the work of Fronczak by viewing “John Fronczak: Solo Exhibition,” currently on display through March 31 at the Walker Art Gallery at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. Admission to the gallery is free.

Fronczak considers “realistic” and “abstract” to be intimately related.

“I’ve always done both because they are flip sides of the same coin,” he said. “After all, realism isn’t really real; you’re creating an approximation, you’re creating a metaphor. I am certainly not the first artist to put it like this but in essence, you’re creating an illusion. You’re using the same visual elements — line, shape and pattern — that you use for abstraction.”

Not only does the artist recognize the close relationship of the two different types of art, he works in both areas at the same time.

“For decades I’ve always had abstract pieces going at the same time that I had representational pieces going,” he said. “I quite often use the same colors. I just flip back and forth between them. In one sense, the realism has a certain discipline to it that I like. And the abstraction has a certain freedom to it. I like how the freedom of the abstraction forms the representational work and the discipline from the representation work informs the abstract work.”

During the 1980s, Fronczak created mostly abstract art. He used that foundation to create representational pieces in the 1990s, a type of artwork with a more commercial appeal.

“I approached doing the landscapes almost like doing an abstract painting, which is to say I approached them formally,” he said. “Certainly I’m out to gather realistic content and subject matter. But when I assemble the paintings, I’m thinking primarily in terms of balance and harmonics between masses and shapes — and specially laying patterns on top of each other.”

He used that technique for both his abstract pieces and his realistic paintings.

“Obviously the realistic work has a different end game associated with it than the abstract work,” Fronczak said.

A solo show allows the artist, and his viewers, to experience his paintings in a formal setting.

“There’s satisfaction in seeing the pieces together,” he said. “I usually have them hanging in my home but I don’t see them with the proper lighting and in context.”

Part of that context comes from the ability to closely examine the artwork. Fronczak noticed that the oil paint on one piece of artwork had started to separate.

“Seeing this show with proper lighting, I see something that I need to try to repair,” he said. “But, yes, the work all stands out and it’s nice seeing it together. And it is satisfying.”