Jimmy Kimmel’s little sister Jill Kimmel brings her potty-mouth humor to Kearney

“I talk a lot about my family, weight loss, getting divorced, having kids who are now in college and dating again,” she said. “Whether you’re 21 or 61, it’s going to be fun and no one will walk away from my show and say, ‘I didn’t really get what she was talking about.’”

Kimmel finds herself drawn to absurdist humor. She enjoys the videos her younger brother, Jonathan Kimmel, makes. His credits include six years of writing for “South Park.”

“My little brother is super funny,” she said. “He makes these videos — I mean, I can never explain them. They are things that would sound ridiculous to explain, but if you see it, it’s like, OK, I get it.”

Most people know Kimmel’s older brother, Jimmy Kimmel. Yep, that Jimmy Kimmel.

“Both of my brothers are great,” she said. “Jimmy is very funny but I think he’s more traditionally funny. Johnathan is just absurd. I get a real kick out of him.”

For her material, Kimmel likes to observe life around her and incorporate it into her routine.