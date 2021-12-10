Jimmy Kimmel’s little sister Jill Kimmel brings her potty-mouth humor to Kearney

KEARNEY — When asked about the first time Jill Kimmel performed a stand-up comedy routine, the L.A.-based comedian wondered if the article promoting her comedy show in Kearney would be rated PG.
“Can I be frank?” she mused. “I’ll put it in nice terms; I had a sick stomach, let’s put it that way, all day before the show. I didn’t know what I was thinking or why I thought this was a good idea.”
Kimmel had invited 50 people to come to her first show — friends, family, former coworkers, current coworkers, her bosses.
“About 46 people came to see me,” she said. “I had never been so nervous in my life. I watched the other comedians and thought, oh my God, this is a terrible idea. These people are actual comedians. I don’t know why I thought I could do this. As soon as I got on stage, all of that just melted away and none of it mattered. It was like, this is where I belong.”
Fifteen years later, Kimmel still belongs on stage. She’s worked with Tom Papa, Greg Fitzsimmons, Jim Norton, Jeffrey Ross, Tig Notaro and many other great comedians at Stand-Up Live, the Improv clubs, The Laugh Factory, Catch A Rising Star and many other respected venues around the country. She also includes television credits to her bio.
Central Nebraska audiences can catch a glimpse of Kimmel’s comedy when she headlines two live shows, 8 p.m. Friday at the Chocolate Bar in Grand Island and then 8 p.m. Saturday at the Chicken Coop Banquet Hall in Kearney. Other comedians performing at the show include Lane Zimmerman, Jason Regan and Gary Menke.
General admission tickets are $20. VIP tickets are $30 and include table seating, a meet-and-greet, autograph and a photograph. Tickets are available at EventBrite.com and at the door.
Menke, a Kearney-based comedian, sees December as a perfect time for humor.
“There are a lot of Christmas parties right now,” he said. “People are finally getting together and going out. It’s time to get out and laugh. It’s been a depressing 18 months.”
He noted that a live comedy show always feels better than watching something on video. Audiences can enjoy how the comedians can work a crowd.
Kimmel describes herself as a performer who avoids political humor.
“I do good old-fashioned stand-up comedy,” Kimmel said. “It’s going to be really fun. I hope Nebraska won’t be too cold for these old bones. I just got off a three-week cruise to Mexico. I hope people who come to the show really want to laugh. I do a lot of relatable comedy. Yeah, I have a little bit of a potty mouth so if you’re offended easily, prepare yourself or send your raunchiest cousin instead. We’re going to have a good time.”
Kimmel compares her style of comedy to Rosanne Barr.
“I talk a lot about my family, weight loss, getting divorced, having kids who are now in college and dating again,” she said. “Whether you’re 21 or 61, it’s going to be fun and no one will walk away from my show and say, ‘I didn’t really get what she was talking about.’”
Kimmel finds herself drawn to absurdist humor. She enjoys the videos her younger brother, Jonathan Kimmel, makes. His credits include six years of writing for “South Park.”
“My little brother is super funny,” she said. “He makes these videos — I mean, I can never explain them. They are things that would sound ridiculous to explain, but if you see it, it’s like, OK, I get it.”
Most people know Kimmel’s older brother, Jimmy Kimmel. Yep, that Jimmy Kimmel.
“Both of my brothers are great,” she said. “Jimmy is very funny but I think he’s more traditionally funny. Johnathan is just absurd. I get a real kick out of him.”
For her material, Kimmel likes to observe life around her and incorporate it into her routine.
“I do try to observe things as much as possible and think, could I talk about this, would people enjoy it?” she said. “But more of my stuff comes from telling a regular story. I’ll tell it to my friends or put it on Facebook and check out the reaction. I try to do that. Some comics sit down every morning for an hour and write. That’s not really my jam.”
What about coming to Nebraska for a show? Kimmel cites her friendship with Menke, a comedian who grew up in Kearney.
“Everybody knows Gary,” Kimmel said. “I’ve never worked with him before. I definitely would not take a show in Nebraska, in December, right after getting off three weeks on a cruise ship, if not for Gary. But I wanted to work with him so I took the show.”