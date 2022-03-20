Honor Don Welch with the rhythms, music only poetry can make at Upper Room Brewery in Kearney

KEARNEY — Shannon Vesely, daughter of the late Kearney poet Don Welch, has two reasons to bring poets together on March 25.

The first reason deals with the Don Welch Teacher’s Conference held two years ago at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, where Welch taught for decades.

“Unfortunately, because of COVID complications we’ve had to postpone it two times,” Vesely said in an interview from her home in Iowa. “This year, rather than just do nothing, we decided we would hold a poetry reading, kind of to honor my dad and his works, as well as for the stakeholders to meet and talk about when we might reschedule the conference. We’re hoping for a time in the fall.”

Vesely hopes to reach out to Nebraska K-12 teachers regarding the use of poetry in the classroom — and to share, in a meaningful way — the poetry of her father.

The second reason for the reading is to celebrate the legacy of Don Welch through the spoken word.

“The poetry reading we’re holding his year is in lieu of the conference,” Vesely said. “We’re hoping to keep that conference idea alive, and to do something to honor my dad before the conference in the fall.”

Vesely invites the public to attend the reading at 7:30 p.m. March 25 at Upper Room Brewery at 1540 W. 56th St. in Kearney. Admission to the event is free.

Readers include Jason Miller, Professor of English at North Carolina State University; UNK professors Dave Rozema, Gene Fendt and Jeff Lacy; and Vesely.

“I think most readers will read a couple of my dad’s poems and then a couple of their own that have been inspired by my dad’s work,” Vesely said.

Vesely grew up in Kearney, surrounded by poetry and people who cared about words.

“Poetry was such an integral part of my life,” she said. “Even though I grew up with a dad who was a poet, I didn’t take it for granted. For me, poetry is being able to use words — the sounds they make, they rhythms they make in certain combinations — to create a kind of music that isn’t strictly music, but as close to it on a page as you can get.”

She also understands the imagery that comes from poetry, the imagery that allows a reader to experience the same emotions of the writer.

“It’s not that good prose can’t do that, but I think for me there’s something incredibly special about the craft of poetry,” she said. “Growing up with it, I was very fortunate to be with a dad who brought that kind of language to the dinner table almost every night.”

Vesely, along with Miller, plan plan to develop a website devoted to Welch’s poetry.

Born in Hastings, Welch graduated from Kearney High School and studied at Kearney State College, the University of Northern Colorado and the University of Nebraska – Lincoln. He taught at UNK from 1959 to 1997. The university honored Welch with a bronze sculpture of him that can be found near the Calvin T. Ryan Library on campus.

“The website will have all of my dad’s works archived along with photographs, letters and a variety of information,” Vesely said. “Hopefully we will be able to launch that website at the next teacher’s conference in the fall.”

When it comes to poetry, Vesely likes to think of it as distilled language.

“There are different styles of poetry,” she said. “Some of it, for me, is more distilled than others. I probably prefer the craft of the more distilled poetry. I remember asking my dad one time how many times he revises a poem. He said, ‘Oh, I don’t know. Maybe 30 times.’ I looked at him like, what?! But now I understand because once you distill it down to its finest form, that’s when you get the best stuff. I understand the power of that.”