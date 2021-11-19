Hear the lies, then wait for the response: UNK thespians explore this dynamic in two one-acts

KEARNEY — Lies — and the consequences of those misstatements — help define a pair of one-act plays by English playwright Peter Shaffer.
University of Nebraska at Kearney senior Bryce Emde directed “Black Comedy.” He joined Danny Grimm, also a senior, for an interview in the house of the Miriam Drake Theatre before rehearsals began on Monday.
“There’s really not much that connects the two plays, besides the overall theme of how they deal with the lies that people tell,” he said. “In ‘White Liars,’ every character has their own lie they are trying to keep away from someone, or lies they are trying to get out, even though they’re not sure how to do it.”
“Black Comedy,” written in 1965, uses humor to address the lies of the characters.
“The main character stole all of this furniture to make his apartment more presentable to an art collector,” Emde said. “When the lights go out and the guy who owns the furniture shows up, the lie must be kept up.”
Grimm, also a theater senior, directed “White Liars,” a one-act first produced in 1967 about a down-and-out fortune teller and the two men who come for a consultation.
Grimm points out that while the two plays explore some of the same themes, they can stand alone in production.
“What connects them is how people react to lies,” he said.
University Theatre at Kearney presents two one-acts, “The White Liars” and “Black Comedy,” continuing today through Sunday at the Miriam Drake Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus. General admission tickets for the show are $10.
Shaffer, who died in 2016, is best known for writing the stage plays, “Equus” in 1973 and “Amadeus” in 1979. Both plays reached wider audiences as movies.
Grimm said he enjoys the constraints of a one-act.
“You can get the plot and the story arcs conveyed simply and in a short period of time,” he said. “The comparison between a short story and a novel is pretty accurate. A one-act tells a story, but in a short and concise way.”
Grimm recognizes the responsibility of the playwright to determine the length of the play. He considers it her job to work within the constraints of the script, but to also rapidly develop full and compelling characters.
Emde also understands the importance of getting the performers to quickly connect with their characters.
“With what the playwright has given you, with the words and stage directions, you still have ample time to show the character arc,” he said. “It just depends on how well it gets played to the audience.”
The production shares many of the same artistic staff, something that helped with the logistics of the plays.
“Usually when we do a student show it’s a full-length play,” Emde said. “We usually just have one director. When we decided to do this, these two one-acts, we pinpointed that we were going to use two different student directors. We tried to be smart about it when we built our team; it would be a lot easier if one person made both set designs.”
Coordinating the lighting designs allowed for multiple use of the individual lighting instruments.
“But when it comes to the sound design, each show stands alone,” Emde said, noting the work of sound designers Allyson Fricke and Mitchell Lierman. “Because ‘The White Liars’ is more serious and ‘Black Comedy’ is more of a farce, with two designers you don’t have to bounce back and forth.”
“The White Liars” uses a cast of three performers. For Grimm, filling the large stage of the Miriam Drake Theatre presented her main challenge.
“I have three people and a very big stage,” he said. “Picking those actors at the auditions was difficult because you never know how they will play together. Moving those actors in a way that had purpose and made sense with the show, that was a challenge, too.”
For Emde, the script calls for a blown fuse, which plunges the set into darkness. The director reversed the situation and starts the show in darkness, which represents full light. When the lights go out, he illuminates the stage and relies on the actions of the actors to suggest that they are telling the story in darkness.
“The characters are in an apartment and a fuse is blown so their lights go out,” he said. “For us, as audience members, that’s when the lights come up. We see them the entire time, but in their world, it’s complete darkness and they can’t see anything until someone comes on stage with a flashlight or a lighter. Even though we see the light, it’s not what they see.”
Emde instructed his characters to avoid looking each other in the eye.
“In darkness, you’re not going to know where the other person is,” he said. “You can look at them, past them or in their general direction, but I didn’t want to see the actors have face-to-face conversations.”