Hear the lies, then wait for the response: UNK thespians explore this dynamic in two one-acts

The production shares many of the same artistic staff, something that helped with the logistics of the plays.

“Usually when we do a student show it’s a full-length play,” Emde said. “We usually just have one director. When we decided to do this, these two one-acts, we pinpointed that we were going to use two different student directors. We tried to be smart about it when we built our team; it would be a lot easier if one person made both set designs.”

Coordinating the lighting designs allowed for multiple use of the individual lighting instruments.

“But when it comes to the sound design, each show stands alone,” Emde said, noting the work of sound designers Allyson Fricke and Mitchell Lierman. “Because ‘The White Liars’ is more serious and ‘Black Comedy’ is more of a farce, with two designers you don’t have to bounce back and forth.”

“The White Liars” uses a cast of three performers. For Grimm, filling the large stage of the Miriam Drake Theatre presented her main challenge.

“I have three people and a very big stage,” he said. “Picking those actors at the auditions was difficult because you never know how they will play together. Moving those actors in a way that had purpose and made sense with the show, that was a challenge, too.”