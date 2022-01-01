Hear the hits of Fleetwood Mac at the Merryman Performing Arts Center in Kearney

“Because I perform the songs so much, I feel like it changes,” she said. “One time I’ll feel like ‘Go Your Own Way’ is my favorite and then we’ll bring back an older song like ‘Temporary One,’ which is on the ‘Dance’ record. I love that song but it’s one that a lot of people don’t know, but I love to perform it.”

For Williams, those obscure songs help bring the depth of Fleetwood Mac to the forefront.

“We’ve been performing as Tusk for 14 years,” she said. “We’ve been doing this for a long time and I’ll feel like I know everything there is to know about a certain song. I’ll play every part that I think needs to be played. And then one day I’ll be driving along and that song will come on the radio and I’ll think, ‘Oh, my gosh. I never heard that part.’ So I sometimes get a renewed appreciation when I hear them again — not so much when I’m performing them.”

After so many years playing together, members of Tusk share a sense of intimacy and familiarity on stage.