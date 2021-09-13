Hausslers’ photography, carved wood on display at Minden

Her husband works in a different medium — wood. And when it comes to detail, Dee works hard to create carvings that accurately represent a fish.

“I try to make a fish look like a fish,” he joked. “I had a gentlemen who was on his death bed. I didn’t know it at the time. I met him at coffee one morning and he asked me if I would like to try my hand at carving.”

That man, Martin Petersen, showed Dee the basics of carving and gave him some bass wood.

“I tried that and he said I was a natural,” Dee said. “So I started carving a little bit. For the last couple of years I’ve made a few fish. He passed away and he left some carved fish that needed reworking so I remounted them and did a little painting. I have one of his works in the show.”

Dee learned how to carve and how to apply paint with an airbrush.

The carver based one of his carvings on a largemouth bass that got away.

“I caught it — well, I got a hold of the fish,” he said. “It came out of the water and it became an image in my eyes. I was with friend who said, ‘Wow, that really jumped.’ We could just see him coming out of the water with so much power. And then he got off the hook, darn it.”