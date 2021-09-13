Hausslers’ photography, carved wood on display at Minden

MINDEN — Jerri Haussler enjoys the opportunity to witness nature.
“The show includes some birds and some bugs, but it’s all nature,” she said of her photography. “It’s all natural-world stuff because I love to be out in nature, watching for the things that other people might not see. This show has some of the best stuff I’ve done over the past 10 years.”
Her husband, Dee Haussler, carves fish from pieces of wood. Jerri sees a parallel in their work — both her type of nature photography and his carvings take patience. The couple, who live in Hastings, also highlight a sense of detail in the finished product.
An exhibit featuring artwork by Jerri and Dee Haussler, called “Flowers, Fowl, Fish, Butterflies, and Bugs! (Can You Find the Bugs?),” continues at the Minden Opera House in Minden through Oct. 31. Patrons can meet the couple during an artist reception 6-8 p.m. Friday at the opera house. Admission to both the exhibit and reception is free.
Jerri describes herself as a mostly self-taught amateur photographer with an eye for detail.
“I got my first Brownie Hawkeye Camera when I was 8 and in the third grade,” she wrote in her artist statement. “By the fifth grade I had read a book about wildlife photography and I was hooked. I have had many cameras since that first Brownie, but for the past almost 20 years, I have taken most of the pictures you see here with a Tamron® AF 70-300mm Tele-Macros Lens attached to my Pentax® K100D Camera Body purchased from the Camera Doctor in Kearney after I retired from my Associate Dean of Students’ position at Hastings College in 2002.”
Her husband works in a different medium — wood. And when it comes to detail, Dee works hard to create carvings that accurately represent a fish.
“I try to make a fish look like a fish,” he joked. “I had a gentlemen who was on his death bed. I didn’t know it at the time. I met him at coffee one morning and he asked me if I would like to try my hand at carving.”
That man, Martin Petersen, showed Dee the basics of carving and gave him some bass wood.
“I tried that and he said I was a natural,” Dee said. “So I started carving a little bit. For the last couple of years I’ve made a few fish. He passed away and he left some carved fish that needed reworking so I remounted them and did a little painting. I have one of his works in the show.”
Dee learned how to carve and how to apply paint with an airbrush.
The carver based one of his carvings on a largemouth bass that got away.
“I caught it — well, I got a hold of the fish,” he said. “It came out of the water and it became an image in my eyes. I was with friend who said, ‘Wow, that really jumped.’ We could just see him coming out of the water with so much power. And then he got off the hook, darn it.”
Using that image, Dee learned how to take a straight piece of wood and make it look curved to match a fish coming out of the water. One of this carvings took 85 to 100 hours to finish.
“My husband’s fish look very real,” Jerri said. “He showed a picture of one of his carvings to a friend and his friend asked, ‘Did you submit that fish for the Master Angler’s Award?’ Dee said, ‘It isn’t taxidermy, it’s wood carving.’ I agree; it looks very real.”
A portion of Jerri’s photography stems from a children’s book project with the same name, “Can You Find the Bugs?”
“I didn’t have quite enough time or money to finish that,” she said. “I hope to do that if this show is interesting to people. I strive to have people look and see what they might not otherwise see. I hope they can become more observant because God’s creation is all around us. Sometimes we just have to look a little harder to find it.”
She works in scale, showing a large flower with a tiny bug.
“I’m just trying to show some of the beauty of our world,” she said. “There’s so much going on in the world today that makes us feel terrible. If I can shed a little brightness in this world, that’s what I’m striving to do.”
The amount of work in putting together an exhibit of artwork surprised Jerri.
“I’ve learned that it’s a lot harder to do this kind of thing than I thought,” she said. “We go to art shows and think, oh, I could do that. I do that all the time, myself, especially when it’s something abstract. Sometimes it looks like they’re throwing a bunch of paint on the wall.”
When it comes to actually creating art for public consumption, Jerri learned that it takes a great deal of planning and execution.
“Especially the framing and the matting, it’s really hard to get that perfect,” she noted. “If you look hard enough you will probably see that they are not perfect. It takes hard work to be successful. The reason I did this show was that at the age of 75, this has been on my bucket list, not that I have very much of that list.”