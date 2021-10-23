HalloweenFest at the Kearney Archway

Clement encourages participants to wear costumes and to remember that the children will be active during events like the obstacle course.

“Kearney Park and Recreation will be handling that part,” she said. “I think they’ll be doing something like a potato sack race. So, yes, wear costumes but be comfy. There will be a lot of running around.”

The Shockitanos will provide music for the Monster Mash.

“We kept some of the fun events from last year,” Clement said. “I’m looking forward to the Shockitanos and their live performance. We’re having an I-Spy Trail Walk where the kids and look for things along a trail. For the pumpkin bowling, they’re going to roll a pumpkin into some bowling pins from the Big Apple. They’re letting us use their pins and they are the sturdy ones.”

In order to appeal to younger children, Clement said she plans to keep the gore-factor low.

“We’ve kept it mild this year,” she noted. “There will be some decorations, but nothing scary or anything like that. We wanted to attract the little kids and we didn’t want to frighten anybody. It’s very low key.”

Children need to be accompanied by an adult.