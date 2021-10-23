HalloweenFest at the Kearney Archway

KEARNEY — Amber Clement understands the thrill of Halloween — and wants to celebrate that special holiday with fun activities at The Archway.
“I like to decorate for Halloween,” she said. “I enjoy providing something fun for the children. It helps me show off my creative side. And at HalloweenFest, you never know what you’re going to get. It might be something old from previous years or something new.”
As the marketing/event coordinator at The Archway, Clement looks forward to seeing the creative costumes of Halloween.
“My little girl is going to be a ladybug,” she said. “She’s 2 years old. I asked her, ‘Do you even know what a ladybug is?’ She just said, ‘I want that one, I want that one’ and pointed to a ladybug costume.”
To help celebrate Halloween, The Archway, in partnership with Kearney Park and Recreation, will present HalloweenFest, 2-5 p.m. Sunday at The Archway. Admission for the event is $5 per person. The target age for the event is kindergarten through eighth grade.
The festival includes:
- Pumpkin painting
- Haunted obstacle course
- Creepy carnival games
- Pumpkin bowling
- Bogeyman bingo
- Spooky scarecrow competition
- Trunk-or-Treat
- Viewing of CHI helicopter
Clement encourages participants to wear costumes and to remember that the children will be active during events like the obstacle course.
“Kearney Park and Recreation will be handling that part,” she said. “I think they’ll be doing something like a potato sack race. So, yes, wear costumes but be comfy. There will be a lot of running around.”
The Shockitanos will provide music for the Monster Mash.
“We kept some of the fun events from last year,” Clement said. “I’m looking forward to the Shockitanos and their live performance. We’re having an I-Spy Trail Walk where the kids and look for things along a trail. For the pumpkin bowling, they’re going to roll a pumpkin into some bowling pins from the Big Apple. They’re letting us use their pins and they are the sturdy ones.”
In order to appeal to younger children, Clement said she plans to keep the gore-factor low.
“We’ve kept it mild this year,” she noted. “There will be some decorations, but nothing scary or anything like that. We wanted to attract the little kids and we didn’t want to frighten anybody. It’s very low key.”
Children need to be accompanied by an adult.
Clement believes that events like HalloweenFest help remind the community about The Archway.
“We’re still here and we’re still thriving,” she said. “While we might be out of the normal commute for everybody, we like to stay involved with the community and this is a great way to do that. We appreciate it when we can bring the community out to visit us here at The Archway.”