Grand Island's William Silvaneus' ‘A Certain Mercy’ a compelling thriller with a message

KEARNEY — William L. Silvaneus calls his novel a “thriller with a message.”
Published in 2019, “A Certain Mercy: Why Are Grand Island’s Most Vulnerable Dying Violently?” focuses on the fact that the business card of Stephen Brown shows up on the bodies of two dead homeless men. Stephen, the director of social services for the Grand Island Salvation Army, quickly becomes a suspect in the murders investigated by Chief Investigator, Laqueta Ellison.
“Stephen Brown’s desire is to produce a short article that gives the history of the individuals and acknowledges that the men were human and not just somebody with a title of ‘homeless,’” Silvaneus said. “In the process, several more deaths occur in a fairly quick order. He ends up helping with the investigation, hoping to answer the question: Are these suicides, accidental deaths or murders? The answer is not always clear.”
The retired pastor and Grand Island resident first learned about the power of labeling other people from his grandmother. She told him a story from her childhood about the label of “gypsy.” That story, and her example, set him on a quest to discover the humans behind every label. For more than 52 years, Silvaneus has worked to smash labels. He has learned how to free people from the constraints that negatively dehumanized them by imposing labels, both internally and externally.
“Homeless people are fully human, just like the rest of us, and they get lost behind the label,” he said. “The reviews I’ve read about ‘A Certain Mercy’ say ‘I couldn’t put it down. It was fast paced and I ended up rooting for one or more of the characters, but I didn’t miss the message.’”
As a writer, Silvaneus strives to make his characters come alive.
“And because we’re investigating their backgrounds, it’s a lot easier to do that,” he said. “I give a background story that is also compelling, not just the fact that they have died. I have characters that represent quite a spectrum of folks who end up homeless. I have worked considerably in homeless services and started homeless programs and coalitions in South Carolina.”
Silvaneus also worked with immigrant and refugee resettlement programs and headed up a program for sexually violent offenders who have been released back into the community.
“I have a background and an understanding in each of those types of issues, both from the homeless side and from working with those specific populations,” he said. “And that’s how I pull out my story.”
Silvaneus believes that, as a writer, one of his strengths is to bring compelling characters alive — with information gleaned over a lifetime of working with “labeled” populations.
“I’m really good at helping to touch the emotions of the reader by the story of the person,” he said.
Sociologists look at homelessness in many ways. For the purpose of his book, Silvaneus defined a homeless individual as someone without regular shelter, whether caused by mental conditions, a medical crisis or other means.
“For instance, one of my characters was in a severe accident where his twin brother died,” Silvaneus said. “He has some survivor’s guilt and he’s a paraplegic, himself.”
The author also recognizes that some people end up homeless because of a choice — sometimes as simple as the desire not to stay in one place.
“There may be a choice to move around, for whatever reason,” he said. “But a lot of time behind that choice there hangs something like abuse as a child. One of my characters was sexually abused by her father, resulting in a pregnancy. She fled from home because she knew that he would become very violent when he found out that he had impregnated her. But it also goes along that she was trying to take the place of her mother who had died of cancer.”
Regardless of the issues, Silvaneus recognizes the complexity of homelessness and hopes his novel will start conversations toward erasing those labels and dealing with individuals as humans. Getting his message across in a novel works for one very special reason — most people don’t have a high tolerance for nonfiction books.
“Even with a catchy title for a book on homelessness, they’re going to pick it up, read the summary and say, ‘I’m not interested,’” the author said. “So I feel that I need to sneak the message in because there’s nothing upfront that tells the reader that this is a novel about homelessness, that there is a message hidden in it. They discover it and that’s why I get reviews that say, ‘Hey, I got your message.’ A thriller is something that most people will pick up and not put down until they have gotten to the end and have satisfied the questions in their minds. And that’s why I chose a thriller as a way to deal with this issue.”