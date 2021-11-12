Grammy Award-winning Pacifica Quartet performing Friday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Most string students concentrate on solo repertoire. Spending time with an internationally recognized group like the Pacifica Quartet gives students a chance to learn other things about performing classical music.

“Most students, especially at UNK, work on how to present themselves in a solo setting,” said Ting-Lan Chen, professor of music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “Playing solo is very different than playing in a small chamber ensemble. In a chamber ensemble or an orchestra, you follow the conductor’s gestures. In a small ensemble like a string quartet, you don’t have a conductor to align your pacing.”

And with four members, interpreting music created for a string quartet often involves four different ideas about the same notes.

“So how do you come to an agreement for interpretation?” Chen wondered. “Students don’t get that kind of training while studying solo repertoire. When you work with professional ensembles, they have experience on how to deal with four different opinions about phrasing or pacing. How do you communicate without getting into personal fights?”