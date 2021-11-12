Grammy Award-winning Pacifica Quartet performing Friday in Kearney

KEARNEY — Most string students concentrate on solo repertoire. Spending time with an internationally recognized group like the Pacifica Quartet gives students a chance to learn other things about performing classical music.
“Most students, especially at UNK, work on how to present themselves in a solo setting,” said Ting-Lan Chen, professor of music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “Playing solo is very different than playing in a small chamber ensemble. In a chamber ensemble or an orchestra, you follow the conductor’s gestures. In a small ensemble like a string quartet, you don’t have a conductor to align your pacing.”
And with four members, interpreting music created for a string quartet often involves four different ideas about the same notes.
“So how do you come to an agreement for interpretation?” Chen wondered. “Students don’t get that kind of training while studying solo repertoire. When you work with professional ensembles, they have experience on how to deal with four different opinions about phrasing or pacing. How do you communicate without getting into personal fights?”
Students will get a chance to learn from members of the Pacifica Quartet on Friday during a 2:30 p.m. master class at the Fine Arts Recital Hall in the Fine Arts Building on the University of Nebraska at Kearney campus.
At 7:30 p.m., the Grammy Award-winning quartet will perform in concert, also at the Recital Hall. Admission to both events is free.
Formed in 1994, the Pacifica Quartet rose to international fame through residencies at Indiana University’s Jacobs School of Music, the Metropolitan Museum of Art and competitions both in this country and abroad. In 2017, members of the quartet lead the Center for Advanced Quartet Studies at the Aspen Music Festival and School.
Members include Simin Ganatra, violin; Austin Hartman, violin; Mark Holloway, viola; and Brandon Vamos, cello. Members of the quartet live in Bloomington, Indiana.
The evening concert will feature:
— Florence Price String Quartet No. 1 in G Major
— Prokofiev String Quartet No. 2 in F Major, Op. 92
— Dvorák String Quartet No. 14 in A-flat Major, Op. 105
Although Chen and the UNK faculty primarily focus on solo work, they do have experience working with small string groups.
“We know what kinds of strategies are necessary,” she said. “But we don’t do it day in and day out. Most of the time we teach solo repertoire. I do coach a quartet of students and they understand my directions, but I think it is much more beneficial when they hear a group with the main focus of playing string quartet music.”
For community members, the concert will feature the talent of the Pacifica Quartet.
“They bring a very high level of musicianship, technique — but most importantly, their communication,” Chen said. “This is a big, big thing: Without a conductor, without one voice to dictate, they must communicate.”
And then there is the repertoire — and the intimacy.
“A lot of composers say they reserve their best efforts for their string quartets,” she said. “And there’s a consensus about playing a string quartet — that it shows off the four members as soloists. It’s a long tradition that the music is an intimate dialogue within the group, within the four members. They are making conversation and making some kind of mutual emotional exchange. It’s very intimate. This is a wonderful event. We just really want people to come out and hear the Pacifica Quartet.”