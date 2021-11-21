Gifts celebrating Minden in auction

“Living here in central Nebraska, we sometimes forget the jewels we have right around us,” he said. “In this time of suburban sprawl, very few people know what it is to have a town center. We have forgotten what it is to know where the core of our town is and a sense of shared culture. For those who live here (Minden), this is their community, their home. For others, this is the ideal and what I want to give everyone — this sense of belonging and the peace and comfort that community can give.”

Marcy Brandt, executive director of the Minden Opera House, expressed a great deal of gratitude that Montag chose MOH to benefit from his skills.

“When Jeff called I was surprised, but also deeply touched that he’d want to create something for us to use as a fundraiser,” she noted. “And the piece he created is absolutely stunning; so it’s truly a wonderful gift that he’s given us.”

In addition to the original painting, ready-to-frame prints measuring 11 inches by 14 inches are also available. The prints can be pre-ordered on the auction site. They will be available for pickup and purchase at MOH after Nov. 30. Shipping is available for an additional $5 fee.