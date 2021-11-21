Gifts celebrating Minden in auction

MINDEN — The staff of the Minden Opera House often tell people they have the best view in town during the Christmas season.
Thanks to two gifted artists, the staff of the performing arts center in the Christmas City can share that view.
Kearney artist Jeff Montag created “Christmas in Minden,” a 22 inch-by-18 inch framed oil portrait of the Kearney County Courthouse, decked out with holiday lights. Montag donated the piece of artwork and the Minden Opera House will offer it at auction as a fundraiser for the historical building.
The auction continues live online until Wednesday. To bid on the painting and learn more about it, visit MindenOperaHouse.com.
Originally from Moline, Ill., Montag spent most of his career working in health care — but with a strong interest in visual arts. He studied art at the University of Illinois.
In an artist statement, Montag wrote, “I specialize in oil painting and occasionally work in acrylics and watercolors. My love and passion consist of working to bring out the personality of the individual portraits that I create. I also like to capture moments in time, eliciting a feeling, emotion and grin.”
When it comes to depicting the courthouse at the Christmas City, the artist recognized the power of the scene at night.
“Living here in central Nebraska, we sometimes forget the jewels we have right around us,” he said. “In this time of suburban sprawl, very few people know what it is to have a town center. We have forgotten what it is to know where the core of our town is and a sense of shared culture. For those who live here (Minden), this is their community, their home. For others, this is the ideal and what I want to give everyone — this sense of belonging and the peace and comfort that community can give.”
Marcy Brandt, executive director of the Minden Opera House, expressed a great deal of gratitude that Montag chose MOH to benefit from his skills.
“When Jeff called I was surprised, but also deeply touched that he’d want to create something for us to use as a fundraiser,” she noted. “And the piece he created is absolutely stunning; so it’s truly a wonderful gift that he’s given us.”
In addition to the original painting, ready-to-frame prints measuring 11 inches by 14 inches are also available. The prints can be pre-ordered on the auction site. They will be available for pickup and purchase at MOH after Nov. 30. Shipping is available for an additional $5 fee.
To see the print in person, stop by the Minden Opera House in Minden during business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. To place a bid via phone, call 308-832-0588.