Gifts celebrating Minden in auction
Gifts celebrating Minden in auction

Community Unfolding in Minden

The Minden Opera House will unveil “Community Unfolding in Minden,” during a public event on Dec. 10. Created by Linda Stephens, the piece features sections of origami folded by community members, as a tribute to resiliency of the town known as the Christmas City. At left is the dog in detail.

 Minden Opera House, courtesy

MINDEN — The staff of the Minden Opera House often tell people they have the best view in town during the Christmas season.

Thanks to two gifted artists, the staff of the performing arts center in the Christmas City can share that view.

Kearney artist Jeff Montag created “Christmas in Minden,” a 22 inch-by-18 inch framed oil portrait of the Kearney County Courthouse, decked out with holiday lights. Montag donated the piece of artwork and the Minden Opera House will offer it at auction as a fundraiser for the historical building.

The auction continues live online until Wednesday. To bid on the painting and learn more about it, visit MindenOperaHouse.com.

Originally from Moline, Ill., Montag spent most of his career working in health care — but with a strong interest in visual arts. He studied art at the University of Illinois.

In an artist statement, Montag wrote, “I specialize in oil painting and occasionally work in acrylics and watercolors. My love and passion consist of working to bring out the personality of the individual portraits that I create. I also like to capture moments in time, eliciting a feeling, emotion and grin.”

When it comes to depicting the courthouse at the Christmas City, the artist recognized the power of the scene at night.

“Living here in central Nebraska, we sometimes forget the jewels we have right around us,” he said. “In this time of suburban sprawl, very few people know what it is to have a town center. We have forgotten what it is to know where the core of our town is and a sense of shared culture. For those who live here (Minden), this is their community, their home. For others, this is the ideal and what I want to give everyone — this sense of belonging and the peace and comfort that community can give.”

Minden Opera House

The Minden Opera House will offer this oil painting, “Christmas in Minden” by Jeff Montag, as part of an online auction through Wednesday. To bid on the painting as well as purchase smaller prints, visit MindenOperaHouse.com.

Marcy Brandt, executive director of the Minden Opera House, expressed a great deal of gratitude that Montag chose MOH to benefit from his skills.

“When Jeff called I was surprised, but also deeply touched that he’d want to create something for us to use as a fundraiser,” she noted. “And the piece he created is absolutely stunning; so it’s truly a wonderful gift that he’s given us.”

In addition to the original painting, ready-to-frame prints measuring 11 inches by 14 inches are also available. The prints can be pre-ordered on the auction site. They will be available for pickup and purchase at MOH after Nov. 30. Shipping is available for an additional $5 fee.

To see the print in person, stop by the Minden Opera House in Minden during business hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. To place a bid via phone, call 308-832-0588.

WHEN AND WHERE

An unveiling of “Community Unfolding in Minden,” a piece of origami artwork by Linda Stephen, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Minden Opera House. Admission to the event is free. Light refreshments will be served.

“Community Unfolding in Minden” is the culmination of a project that the Minden Opera House commissioned in February from Stephen. With the participation of Minden Public School students, Bethany Home residents, Jensen Memorial Library patrons, community members and beyond, Linda created this piece as a reminder of how Minden came together during COVID-19.

Linda Stephen’s artworks are part of collections around the world.

Her origami landscapes have won national and regional art awards and been featured in more than 150 juried exhibits across the country. Stephen has more than 25 years of experience in origami, the Japanese art of paper folding. Fluent in Japanese, Linda worked and studied in Japan for six years. For more than 15 years, she has taught origami workshops to museums, schools, libraries and arts centers nationwide.

“Community Unfolding in Minden” will be on permanent display at MOH, thanks in part from the support of the Arthur Klinkacek Community Enrichment Fund of the Kearney Area Community Foundation.

n In the Minden Opera House Gallery, works by Roberta Barnes continue on display through Dec. 31.

