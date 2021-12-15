Get ‘Into the Magic’ with Disney on Ice at the Viaero Center in Kearney

KEARNEY — Disney fans will get a treat in March when Feld Entertainment brings “Into the Magic,” a Disney on Ice show, to the Viaero Center for seven performances.

Hosts Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse will take audiences on an expedition across raging seas, snow covered mountains and the marigold bridge featuring characters from “Moana,” “Frozen,” “Coco” and “Beauty and the Beast” along with other beloved Disney characters.

Performances include:

March 17 — 7 p.m.

March 18 — 7 p.m.

March 19 — 11 a.m.; 3 p.m.; 7 p.m.

March 20 — 1 p.m.; 5 p.m.

Tickets are $20-$60.

“Into The Magic” takes families on a high-sea adventure as Moana sets sail on a life-changing quest to save her island with help from the demigod Maui. With the ice floor transformed into the vast oceanic scape, Disney On Ice allows Moana’s strength and determination to take center stage. This engaging atmosphere lets audiences deepen their existing connection to their favorite wayfinder and to discover that one’s true identity is never out of reach.