Get ideas from Home & Builders Show in Kearney

KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Builders Association’s Home & Builders Show brings together an assortment of vendors specializing in home building, renovation and improvements starting at 1 p.m. Friday and continuing through Sunday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Admission is $5. Ages 12 and younger will be admitted at no charge. Veterans, military, police officers and first responders will be admitted at no charge.

Hours are:

— 1-7 p.m. Friday

— 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

— 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

On Saturday and Sunday, Wildlife Encounters will bring an assortment of wild animals for several 30-minute shows.

The award-winning educational programs have been seen and heard by more than one million students nationwide. Wildlife Encounters bases its programs on the core value of connecting the next generation to the natural world. Engaging students in wildlife conservation and environmental education fosters compassion for all animals and the responsible use of our natural resources, resulting in responsible citizens of our planet.