Get ideas from Home & Builders Show in Kearney
KEARNEY — The Kearney Area Builders Association’s Home & Builders Show brings together an assortment of vendors specializing in home building, renovation and improvements starting at 1 p.m. Friday and continuing through Sunday at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. Admission is $5. Ages 12 and younger will be admitted at no charge. Veterans, military, police officers and first responders will be admitted at no charge.

Hours are:

— 1-7 p.m. Friday

— 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday

— 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

On Saturday and Sunday, Wildlife Encounters will bring an assortment of wild animals for several 30-minute shows.

The award-winning educational programs have been seen and heard by more than one million students nationwide. Wildlife Encounters bases its programs on the core value of connecting the next generation to the natural world. Engaging students in wildlife conservation and environmental education fosters compassion for all animals and the responsible use of our natural resources, resulting in responsible citizens of our planet.

The shows are scheduled for Saturday at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m., 5 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Shows are free to watch with adult admission into the Home Show.

People who attend the Home & Builders Show will find ideas for all seasons.

Members of the Kearney Area Builders Association include businesses involved in the home building industry.

The Home & Builders Show offers tips and information for all stages of remodeling or building a home. Members of the Kearney Area Builders Association include mortgage/lending banks, title/escrow companies, builders, remodelers, electricians, roofers, heating/air companies, lumber companies, kitchen and bath remodelers, flooring experts, real estate agents and individuals trained in home décor. In addition to seeing that the vendors have to offer, the show gives patrons a chance to meet the vendors, to talk to them personally and ask questions face to face.

This weekend only

What: Kearney Home & Builders Show presented by Kearney Area Builders Association

When: 1-7 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Buffalo County Fairgrounds at 3807 Avenue N

Admission: $5; free to ages 12 and younger

Contact: BuildKearney.com

The home show is a fundraiser that funds:

— The associations day to day expenses

— KABA scholarships

— SkillsUSA Nebraska donations

— Advocacy at the local, state and national levels

