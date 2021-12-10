‘Game’s Afoot’ at Kearney Community Theater offers plenty of opportunities

KEARNEY — Be forewarned: The comedy, absurdity and the pompous nature of the characters in “The Game’s Afoot or Holmes for the Holidays” may cause audience members to laugh so hard they can hardly breathe.
To start off, the fellow cast members of Broadway star William Gillette, who have gathered at his Connecticut castle for a few days of revelry, despise a critic so much that one of them stabs the woman in the back after she comes to join in the weekend of fun.
Felix Geisel, played by Jason Alexander, says of Daria Chase, played by Emma Wilken, “She gave me the worst review I ever had in my life. It was a costume drama with Joan Crawford, no less. She said, ‘The radiant Miss Crawford came on to the clicking of high heels followed by a lump of roast beef.’”
Another character, who performed as Hamlet’s mother, accuses Daria of writing that the woman played the part “looking like a worried hamster.”
In short, all of the characters seem to have a solid reason to dispatch the critic with a sharp knife during a blackout caused by a storm.
Set in the 1930s, the play pokes fun at theater types, the classic whodunit murder mystery and people who take themselves much too seriously — all fodder for this strong farce by Ken Ludwig that continues at Kearney Community Theater through Dec. 19. Tickets for the show are $16-$20.
Director Alex Schwarz knows how to wring the laughs from just about every situation. The convoluted plot features a mini play-within-a-play as the Broadway star assumes his acting persona of Sherlock Holmes to solve the murder. All of the guests at his weekend gathering have their own dark secrets — and enough character flaws to sink a proverbial battleship. As the plot unfolds, the audience learns more about the motives of the characters along with their couplings and uncouplings, all told in hilarious detail.
A beautiful set, complete with a revolving bar/interior wall, adds to the authenticity of the story. Swords and knives line the walls of the castle’s living room; just the kind of thing a killer needs within arm’s reach for a mystery like “The Game’s Afoot.” With the fashions of the 1930s firmly in mind, the costumes help create a tone of privilege and wealth among the guests for the weekend.
Beyond the physical aspects of the comedy, the ensemble work of the cast helps drive this production. Watch for the way Forrest Holoubeck leads the cast in his portrayal of the Broadway star, William Gillette. Tari Maaske plays his wife, Martha, with more than a touch of impatience and annoyance at the slightest inconveniences of life.
Jason Alexander, as the peevish and petty Felix Geisel, offers a solid, comedic performance along with Rebekah Bruce was Felix’s wife, Madge. Josh Stoiber plays Simon Bright as a thorough nincompoop without an original thought to himself. In the role of Inspector Goring, look for the always funny acting work of Tiffany Stoiber.
Emma Wilken gives her character, theater critic Daria Chase, enough vitriol to cause almost everyone in the theater to get in line to knife her in the back. Her hilarious death scene is worth the price of admission to the entire show.
For audiences who want a feel-good story about the wonders of the holiday, stay home, put in a DVD of “Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol” and curl up with an eggnog or two. But for those who want to laugh and see a perfectly good sendup of the mystery genre and pompous theater folks, come see this hysterical show that offers enough twists and turns, snide comments, over-the-top characters and stage tricks to compete with any holiday family gathering or office party.
And leave the young children at home. This show works best for older youth and adults. That way no one has to explain certain ideas and concepts in the show — audience members can just sit back and enjoy the laughs and the mystery.