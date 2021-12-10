‘Game’s Afoot’ at Kearney Community Theater offers plenty of opportunities

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Director Alex Schwarz knows how to wring the laughs from just about every situation. The convoluted plot features a mini play-within-a-play as the Broadway star assumes his acting persona of Sherlock Holmes to solve the murder. All of the guests at his weekend gathering have their own dark secrets — and enough character flaws to sink a proverbial battleship. As the plot unfolds, the audience learns more about the motives of the characters along with their couplings and uncouplings, all told in hilarious detail.

A beautiful set, complete with a revolving bar/interior wall, adds to the authenticity of the story. Swords and knives line the walls of the castle’s living room; just the kind of thing a killer needs within arm’s reach for a mystery like “The Game’s Afoot.” With the fashions of the 1930s firmly in mind, the costumes help create a tone of privilege and wealth among the guests for the weekend.

Beyond the physical aspects of the comedy, the ensemble work of the cast helps drive this production. Watch for the way Forrest Holoubeck leads the cast in his portrayal of the Broadway star, William Gillette. Tari Maaske plays his wife, Martha, with more than a touch of impatience and annoyance at the slightest inconveniences of life.