From show to written word: Jennifer Lieberman calls debut novel ‘Year of the What’ super entertaining

The author has decided to continue the story in a sequel.

In the novel, Dana evaluates her life after her breakup. She understands that she has been following the expectations and sexual norms of society. Her college roommate, Kelly, decides to drop out of school and become a dominatrix and pursue an alternative lifestyle where she makes ‘lawyer money’ working in a dungeon in Chelsea, a neighborhood in New York City.

Lieberman created the show for a specific, industry-based reason — to benefit her acting career.

“The purpose of the show was to get tension going and to get some people from the industry in L.A. to come see me perform,” she said. “I toured the show to show my range as a actor. I played 10 different roles — all the different people in the play — to show that I can do comedy, drama, different accents and that I could take the audience through all of the ‘feels.’”

While many writing instructors often advise beginning authors to “write what you know,” Lieberman said she didn’t exactly use that suggestion.