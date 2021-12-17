Frahm-Lewis Trio brings holiday music to the Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — Patrons of Kearney Public Library can enjoy an informal, family-friendly concert at 3 p.m. Saturday when the Frahm-Lewis Trio performs holiday music, including works by Tchaikovsky, Corelli and Leroy Anderson.
“The pieces are basically known to be centered on a Christmas theme,” said Nathan Buckner, pianist for the trio and professor of music at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. “Most of the pieces are famous but some are a little esoteric. We’ll be doing excerpts from ‘Nutcracker Suite,’ transcribed for piano trio, as well as a Christmas concerto by Arcangelo Corelli.”
Audience members also can expect to hear familiar Christmas songs, transcribed for violin, cello and piano, along with an arrangement of “Sleigh Ride” by Anderson.
Members of the UNK String Project will open the free concert with a performance of Mendelssohn’s Quartet No. 2 in A minor, Op. 13.
In addition to Buckner, members of the Frahm-Lewis Trio include Ting-Lan Chen, violin, and Noah Rogoff, cello.
“Ting-Lan has been practicing the horse whinny at the end of ‘Sleigh Ride,’” Buckner noted. “Usually it’s played on a trumpet, but how it works on a violin is yet to be seen. This should be an entertaining program.”
Performing at a venue like a library will draw a different audience than a performance at a concert hall.
“It will be a little bit different,” Buckner said. “And my experience with a library performance is that there are more young people in the audience, including those who are using the library. That’s a nice circumstance.”
The combination of piano, violin and cello — better known as a piano trio — first surfaced in the mid-18th century.
“This was at a time when the piano was not the monster it is today,” Buckner said. “The piano trio was a practical way for composers to write piano sonatas or even harpsichord sonatas, and have the string instrument reinforce and outline what the piano is doing throughout. They weren’t even called ‘piano trios.’ They were called accompanied sonatas.”
Publishers viewed piano trios as a way to get the music of composers into the domestic market.
“It’s no secret that Haydn’s last 12 symphonies were first published in transcription for piano trio,” Buckner said. “That makes sense since there was only one professional orchestra in Europe at the time. The publishing companies wanted to get some mileage out of the pieces of music that had been commissioned.”
By the time the piano trio reached the period of Mozart and Beethoven in the early 1780s, composers became more interested in the potential of musical instruments in the ensemble. Before that, the harpsichord had been the dominant keyboard instrument.
“The piano, by that point, was big enough and sturdy enough to hold its own. You get more interesting interplay between the instruments from 1780s and on.”
Buckner considers the piano trio, after the string quartet, as the most standard of the historic chamber ensembles.
“There’s a lot of music written for the piano trio,” he said. “It’s common for other pieces that have not been written for this ensemble to be transcribed for it.”