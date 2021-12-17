Frahm-Lewis Trio brings holiday music to the Kearney Public Library

Performing at a venue like a library will draw a different audience than a performance at a concert hall.

“It will be a little bit different,” Buckner said. “And my experience with a library performance is that there are more young people in the audience, including those who are using the library. That’s a nice circumstance.”

The combination of piano, violin and cello — better known as a piano trio — first surfaced in the mid-18th century.

“This was at a time when the piano was not the monster it is today,” Buckner said. “The piano trio was a practical way for composers to write piano sonatas or even harpsichord sonatas, and have the string instrument reinforce and outline what the piano is doing throughout. They weren’t even called ‘piano trios.’ They were called accompanied sonatas.”

Publishers viewed piano trios as a way to get the music of composers into the domestic market.