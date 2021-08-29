Former Kearney resident Jim Salestrom puts travels on paper

Rusty Edwards, a good friend of Salestrom, said about the book, “If you have heard the songs of Jim Salestrom, it should be no surprise that he is a superb storyteller. This new book is a bio, but it feels like he’s telling his stories right to the reader. Great times with dozens of musicians, and especially Dolly Parton and John Denver. He is also a beautiful human being with a huge heart. I planned on reading one chapter and then saving the rest for a trip to the mountains. But once I started reading it, it was hard to put down.”

In all of his stories, Salestrom decided not to tell any embarrassing or hurtful stories.

“I’ve had such a charmed life,” he said. “I’ve been so lucky to get to play with so many different people and do so many things that most people don’t get to do, like performing on the ‘Tonight Show’ with Johnny Carson and two HBO Specials. In the book there are some behind-the-scene stories about those things.”

Salestrom wrote stories about the people who work for the stars.