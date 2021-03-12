Folded paper artists to make origami of Minden Saturday

MINDEN — Paper artist Linda Stephen needs a little help making piles of paper snow.
“I’m having members of the community make simple pieces of origami,” the artist said in an interview from her home in Lincoln. “I’m making a scene of the courthouse in downtown Minden with the Christmas lights in the wintertime.”
During two small, in-person workshops at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Saturday at the Minden Opera House, Stephen plans to enlist help from community members to create the origami snow. Preregistration and masks are required. Admission to the workshops is free.
“People of all ages can help,” she said. “Anyone from about age 3 and older can do this, even if they have extra large hands or limited agility in their fingers.”
Stephen intends to tap into the desire of people to connect with each other, to commemorate the difficulty of the last year and to express themselves through art. The final product, a piece of fine art paper construction called “Community Unfolding in Minden,” will be unveiled at a later date. The desire is to create a commissioned piece that is not only a nod to Minden’s history as the Christmas City for more than 125 years, but to capture the spirit of this vibrant community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Minden Opera House executive director Marcy Brandt said of the project, “While this artwork won’t satisfy any nutritional or material needs, our hope is that it will be a healing activity amid extreme challenges, showing that even in isolation and chaos, beauty can be found.”
An exhibit of Stephen’s folded paper art, “Nebraska Outdoor in Origami,” continues on display at the Minden Opera House Gallery through April 30. The show includes 25 pieces of art.
“Most origami requires extreme precision,” Stephen said. “For the pieces I’m gathering from the community, it’s OK that every little bump in the snow pile is not the same because it’s more realistic that way.”
In addition to the snow, Stephen will ask community members to create small folded pieces to represent the main street of Minden.
“I have a three-fold design I’ll be using for the surface of the street,” she said. “I’ll connect those together to make the pavement. If those aren’t perfect, that’s fine. Not too many streets in the winter are perfectly smooth. We’ll just call them potholes.”
Stephen hopes “Community Unfolding in Minden” will suggest a spirit of unity.
“I want as many people as possible to be part of it,” she said. “It represents what it takes to have a community or a city or a theater — you need all different kinds of people contributing their talents or their time. That might be turning on the lights or plowing the snow from the sidewalks or making lemonade or just going to gawk at the Christmas lights.”
Stephen has more than 25 years of experience creating origami, the Japanese art of paper folding. She studied at the Japan Center for Michigan Universities for one year and worked for six years as a teacher and translator in Shiga, Japan. Her origami landscapes have won national and regional art awards and been featured in more than 150 juried exhibits across the country.
Stephen worked with author Christine Manno to create the origami picture book, “The Day We Went to the Park,” released by Handersen Publishing in 2020. The book celebrates a day of wonder and discovery in the outdoors, took seven months to create and features more than 1,000 origami sculptures.
For the artist, the simplicity of origami opens a world of possibilities — with a sense of forgiveness.
“It’s made with paper,” she explained. “Ideally it’s just folded paper with no scissors and no glue involved. One piece of paper can be folded into almost anything. It can be the Kearney County Courthouse or a butterfly or a dinosaur. The potential is almost unlimited. To me, it’s like the potential in each person. Each person has the potential to be anything. And if needed, you can unfold the paper and start over again. It’s very forgiving.”