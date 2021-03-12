Folded paper artists to make origami of Minden Saturday

An exhibit of Stephen’s folded paper art, “Nebraska Outdoor in Origami,” continues on display at the Minden Opera House Gallery through April 30. The show includes 25 pieces of art.

“Most origami requires extreme precision,” Stephen said. “For the pieces I’m gathering from the community, it’s OK that every little bump in the snow pile is not the same because it’s more realistic that way.”

In addition to the snow, Stephen will ask community members to create small folded pieces to represent the main street of Minden.

“I have a three-fold design I’ll be using for the surface of the street,” she said. “I’ll connect those together to make the pavement. If those aren’t perfect, that’s fine. Not too many streets in the winter are perfectly smooth. We’ll just call them potholes.”

Stephen hopes “Community Unfolding in Minden” will suggest a spirit of unity.

“I want as many people as possible to be part of it,” she said. “It represents what it takes to have a community or a city or a theater — you need all different kinds of people contributing their talents or their time. That might be turning on the lights or plowing the snow from the sidewalks or making lemonade or just going to gawk at the Christmas lights.”