Flutter by the Butterfly Festival at Rowe Sanctuary

GIBBON — Monarchs, one of the most familiar North American butterflies, get called by many different names: Milkweed butterfly, common tiger, wanderer and black veined brown butterfly.
Regardless of the names, the butterfly we often associate with long summer days sports an easily recognizable black, orange and white pattern on its wings. Scientists have classified three species of the monarch butterfly. In North America, the D. plesippus species commonly in habits our backyards. Its range extends worldwide and can be found in such remote places as Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.
Monarchs living east of the Rocky Mountains migrate both north and south on an annual basis. They overwinter in sanctuaries in Florida and the Mariposa Monarca Biosphere Reserved in the Mexican state of Michoacán. The migration spans multi generations.
To give citizen scientists a better understanding of the butterflies, Rowe Sanctuary will offer a Butterfly Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the sanctuary at 44450 Elm Road southwest of Gibbon. Admission for the event is $5. Masks are required inside the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center. Social distancing is strongly recommended outdoors.
“We’re looking forward to hosting a fun event and contributing to our understanding of the health of monarch butterflies visiting Rowe Sanctuary on their migration,” said Catherine Worley, Rowe Sanctuary’s Marian Langan Conservation Young Leader. “Monarchs and other pollinators are greatly affected by habitat loss, but even backyard pollinator gardens with native plants can provide food and shelter along their migratory routes.”
The festival will feature butterfly tagging and health monitoring, art and education stations and the chance to make, and take home, native wildflower seed balls. Visitors to Rowe will have the opportunity to explore the trails of restored prairies, wetland and woodlands while learning about pollinators.
The event is in conjunction with Project Monarch Health and Monarch Watch.
Started in 2006, Project Monarch Health uses citizen scientists to gathers data about a parasite infecting monarch butterflies. Monarch Watch, a separate project, focuses on tagging the insects as a way to better understand the migration patterns of the butterflies.
Sturdy walking shoes, sun protection and long pants are recommended for those interested in catching butterflies in the prairie. For more information or to register for the festival, call 308-468-5282 or visit Rowe.Audubon.org.