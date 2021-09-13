Flutter by the Butterfly Festival at Rowe Sanctuary

GIBBON — Monarchs, one of the most familiar North American butterflies, get called by many different names: Milkweed butterfly, common tiger, wanderer and black veined brown butterfly.

Regardless of the names, the butterfly we often associate with long summer days sports an easily recognizable black, orange and white pattern on its wings. Scientists have classified three species of the monarch butterfly. In North America, the D. plesippus species commonly in habits our backyards. Its range extends worldwide and can be found in such remote places as Hawaii, Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands.

Monarchs living east of the Rocky Mountains migrate both north and south on an annual basis. They overwinter in sanctuaries in Florida and the Mariposa Monarca Biosphere Reserved in the Mexican state of Michoacán. The migration spans multi generations.

To give citizen scientists a better understanding of the butterflies, Rowe Sanctuary will offer a Butterfly Festival from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 18 at the sanctuary at 44450 Elm Road southwest of Gibbon. Admission for the event is $5. Masks are required inside the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center. Social distancing is strongly recommended outdoors.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}