Five-man vocal group Veritas performs November 5 for the Kearney Concert Association

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“One of the highlight places we’ve been able to play is Carnegie Hall. We have played there twice, and both were to sold-out audiences, which made it so really, really special to us. It was just a blast to be in that space with that audience. They were electric. It was amazing.”

Veritas enjoys singing many different styles and periods, according to Berrian. “We have made an album of all a capella singing called ‘Simply Veritas,’ but most of what we’ll be performing on this tour will be with full orchestra.”

He added that all their albums will be available at the show.

Touring across the country can be grueling to some, but that’s not how Berrian sees it. “One of the things I really love about touring is getting to be out and about with people and to see the audience reaction to the music. One of the things we really honed in on with this concert and this record was, we wanted there to be a feeling of community.”