Five-man vocal group Veritas performs November 5 for the Kearney Concert Association

KEARNEY — The five-man vocal group Veritas will appear Nov. 5 in Kearney at the Merryman Performing Arts Center as the Kearney Concert Association’s 2021-22 season continues.
Kearney Concert President Rick Mitchell said, “They are an exceptional pop-standards crossover group that will be performing very familiar tunes.”
James Berrian, Veritas’s baritone, said this tour coincides with the release of their newest CD. “We’re really excited to share these songs that bring us together as they’re songs everybody knows and everybody loves. We recorded our newest album, called ‘A Time Together’ in Nashville earlier this year with a full symphony orchestra. We are really proud of how it turned out.”
The group released the single “Somewhere” from Westside Story on Oct. 22nd as a teaser and the full album will be officially released on the day of the Kearney Concert performance.
Berrian explained how the group got together.
“We met in college and we have been traveling and touring full time now for nine years. We started singing primarily in churches and at civic events and slowly made our way into theaters and performing arts centers. It’s been an amazing ride and we’ve enjoyed it so far,” he said.
Berrian reminisced about some previous memorable concerts.
“One of the highlight places we’ve been able to play is Carnegie Hall. We have played there twice, and both were to sold-out audiences, which made it so really, really special to us. It was just a blast to be in that space with that audience. They were electric. It was amazing.”
Veritas enjoys singing many different styles and periods, according to Berrian. “We have made an album of all a capella singing called ‘Simply Veritas,’ but most of what we’ll be performing on this tour will be with full orchestra.”
He added that all their albums will be available at the show.
Touring across the country can be grueling to some, but that’s not how Berrian sees it. “One of the things I really love about touring is getting to be out and about with people and to see the audience reaction to the music. One of the things we really honed in on with this concert and this record was, we wanted there to be a feeling of community.”
He said with COVID and the pandemic Veritas members spent time apart. “So we wanted to make music that would bring people together and celebrate being together, getting to be in the room with people, to feel the energy in the room, to feel the excitement and the joy. It’s really wonderful. Something special happens when we gather around music and that happens every night and we’re really excited about it.”
Asked to explain how they select the songs to play and record, Berrian said, “The five of us have always been moved by the classic songs. There is a reason why these songs endure, because they say something special and they’re just really good music.”
Mitchell said, “This concert is a great example of how Kearney Concerts lives up to our mission, which is ‘to provide and promote concerts of exceptional quality at affordable prices.’ Veritas is definitely a quality group and the fact that you can attend all seven of our superb remaining shows this season for only $50 per adult is just a fraction of what you would pay for this quality.”
Mitchell said, “We especially want the younger members of our community to be exposed to quality live performances. That’s why mom and dad (or even grandma and grandpa) can take advantage of our family rate of $110. That is only $10 more for the family than just mom and dad.”
Information and memberships are available at 308-627-2717 or at KearneyConcerts.org