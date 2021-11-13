‘Firefly’ from Kerfuffle bringing creative play to Kearney’s preschool children

KEARNEY — Using shadow puppetry along with gentle moments of audience interaction, “Firefly” takes children on an adventure through the woods.
The play, designed for children ages 2-6, gives the audience an opportunity to hear crickets, sit on moss, smell the pines and be immersed in darkness so fireflies can finally come out and play.
“Theater for very young children can begin to introduce children ages 2 to 6 to not only theater, but creative play,” said Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
Children in Kearney will have several opportunities to experience “Firefly” and the creative energy of Kerfuffle, a children’s theater company based in the Midwest. Members of the company will present “Firefly” at the Kearney YMCA on Tuesday, at the UNK Plambeck Center on Wednesday and at Kearney Public School’s Bright Futures Preschool on Nov. 18-19.
The weeklong residency is made possible by the Arts Across Nebraska program through the Lied Center in Lincoln. Major funding is provided by the Nebraska Arts Council, Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Additional Support is provided by the Scott D. and Rochelle Morris Matinee Fund, Kearney Area Community Foundation, Trius Federal Credit Union, Kimmel Foundation and Friends of Lied.
According to the group’s website, “Kerfuffle is devoted to creating work with, and for, children under 6 years old. Kerfuffle brings high-quality, aesthetically pleasing and emotionally interesting theater to very young audiences. Made up of an ensemble of artists who teach, write, design and perform, we create playful, multi-sensory theater with, and for, preschool children.”
Christensen sees the value of bringing the theater company to Kearney.
“The goal of this project is twofold: The first is to provide professional development training for caregivers and teachers at the YMCA, at the Plambeck Early Childhood Center and Bright Futures Preschool,” she said. “The professional development will help the teachers to utilize books as a starting point for creative play. How can you expand, beyond just reading the book, to turn it into creative play?”
That creative play helps to bring the stories to life, she noted. Using pantomime, shadow play, teachers as characters in the plays and allowing children to talk about the book and the stories all work together to make the experience richer for children.
The second goal is to entertain.
Children can learn how to enjoy theater, how to give their attention to the performers and how to follow a story.
“This is a very, very gentle introduction to the world of theater,” Christensen said. “What is the visual experience of theater? This is an interactive experience because everyone interprets it in a different way.”
Members of the company work in partnership with children to create original plays designed for young audiences. The creative process incorporates children as a major creative partner in the development process of the plays they see.
“Sometimes experiences in a darkened theater can be overwhelming for young children,” Christensen said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for children, ages 2-6, to have this gentle and interactive adventure — and to experience live theater through sound and lights and all their senses.”
For more information visit KerfuffleTVY.com.