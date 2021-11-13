‘Firefly’ from Kerfuffle bringing creative play to Kearney’s preschool children

Christensen sees the value of bringing the theater company to Kearney.

“The goal of this project is twofold: The first is to provide professional development training for caregivers and teachers at the YMCA, at the Plambeck Early Childhood Center and Bright Futures Preschool,” she said. “The professional development will help the teachers to utilize books as a starting point for creative play. How can you expand, beyond just reading the book, to turn it into creative play?”

That creative play helps to bring the stories to life, she noted. Using pantomime, shadow play, teachers as characters in the plays and allowing children to talk about the book and the stories all work together to make the experience richer for children.

The second goal is to entertain.

Children can learn how to enjoy theater, how to give their attention to the performers and how to follow a story.

“This is a very, very gentle introduction to the world of theater,” Christensen said. “What is the visual experience of theater? This is an interactive experience because everyone interprets it in a different way.”