Explore social, emotional landscape with State Poet Matt Mason at Kearney Public Library

KEARNEY — When it comes to timing, State Poet Matt Mason missed the best moment to release his latest book, “I Have a Poem As Big As the Moon.”

“It came out a little more than a year ago and I haven’t had many chances to read from it because of, you know, things,” he said in an interview from his home in Lincoln.

The COVID-19 shutdowns kept poets from conducting public readings. For Mason, he kept his writing schedule — for a while.

“For the first four or five months, starting in March of 2020 and through the summer, I was really inspired,” he said. “I was writing a great deal — stuff that I thought was really good. And then it went off a cliff and it’s been slowly building back. I haven’t done many readings for the past year and a half. I’ve done a few. I was in Chadron last month, but I’m just kind of taking it slowly, figuring out the landscape.”

Mason will explore the social and emotional landscape of central Nebraska when he reads at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Kearney Public Library as part of the Front Porch Poetry series presented by the library and Prairie Art Brothers. Admission to the reading is free.

Mason, the current state poet, will read with Twyla Hansen, the former state poet.

For Mason, a new book and an easing of pandemic restrictions gives him hope.

“I feel like I’m in a good place physically, being vaccinated and boosted and all,” he said. “I think I have a little voice in the back of my mind, when I go into a room, just hoping that everybody else is OK. I want to be careful and protective of people around me.”

As a general countenance, Mason admits to a bit of anger.

“I think, to an extent, I was already angry in my writing,” he laughed. “But what can you do? It’s been an experience where I felt my writing went really well for several months and then just bottomed out. It’s made me reset a little as a writer. I think it’s in ways I’m not going to fully understand for several years.”

Mason plans to read selections from his new book as well as other writings from before the pandemic and after.

When it comes to an overview, Mason believes that poetry can help writers and readers better understand themselves and their situations.

“A big part of poetry is just finding a way of translating feelings into words, which we think is the kind of thing that just comes naturally,” he said. “But, you know, try to write a love letter and good luck saying things right. But as for other emotions and other experiences, that is really what a poet is trying to do. When you read a really good poem, it’s like experiencing something that you have not experienced, through someone else. That’s the goal of poetry, that’s the goal of literature and the goal of art in general.”

At this point in publishing, authors are putting out more and more writing influenced by the pandemic.

“Some of it’s wonderful and some of it’s horrifying — and everything is politicized,” Mason said. “It’s going to be weird for a while. I’m a 53-year-old man, relearning what the world is and my relationship with humanity.”