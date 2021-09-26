Erin Flanagan’s ‘Deer Season’ digs up flip side of small towns

The premise for “Deer Season” came from Erin Flanagan’s experience of moving from Chicago to a small town in Iowa — and posing a series of “what if” questions.
“When I was a little girl, just 5 years old, my parents made a move to rural Iowa after living in Chicago,” she said. “Sanborn, Iowa, was a great place to grow up. I always felt really safe there, but later on I always had this sense; what if it hadn’t been such a safe place. What if my parents hadn’t loved moving to a farm in the middle of nowhere. That’s where this story was born, thinking about the good things I had when I was a kid, but also what could be the flip side of that.”
Flanagan’s novel, “Deer Season,” set in 1985 in the fictional town of Gunthrum, Nebraska, tells the story of an intellectually disabled farmhand named Hal who went hunting with some friends. That same weekend, after a teenage girl goes missing, Hal returns with a flimsy story about the blood in his truck and a dent near the headlight.
The plot explores complicated relationships in a small-town farming community.
University of Nebraska Press released the novel on Sept. 1 as part of its Flyover Fiction Series. It is currently on sale at bookstores and websites for $21.
As a novelist, Flanagan connects with neglected places, the kinds of locations that the series champions through plot, character, setting or theme.
“I grew up in those places,” she said. “I thought the whole time I was growing up, this place isn’t much of anything. It was only once I moved away from that rural area that I thought, no, that place had all the complexity and all of the drama — even if it might look a little different. I think most people tend to not think about that.”
She sees how people in the Midwest and the Great Plains often get lumped into categories as rubes or the stoic Midwesterner who refuses to acknowledge most emotions.
“All of that is there,” Flanagan said. “It just comes out differently.”
The author spent a decade in Nebraska studying at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where she finished her undergraduate work. She moved away for several years and then returned to Nebraska to earn her master’s and PhD. Flanagan now lives in Dayton, Ohio, and teaches at Wright State University.
When it comes to understanding the “other,” at least in terms of location, Flanagan strives to avoid categorizing people who live in a certain place. In “Deer Season,” she tries to open up the secrets of a small town.
“I hope that’s what I’m doing,” she said. “Alma, who is one of the main characters in the book, she’s someone who is originally from near Chicago and considers herself more of a city girl than a small-town girl. People make all these assumptions about her as an outsider. She comes across as pretty gruff. I hope that people get to know her through the story — and she’s a lot more complex than that.”
The character speaks her mind, not as a character flaw but as a symptom of vulnerability, just like everybody else. Flanagan searches for the complexity of the characters as a way to help bring them alive.
In her role as an instructor of writing, Flanagan puts a great deal of energy into her students.
“Teaching is a full-time job,” she said. “Even though I’m not constantly in the classroom from 9 to 5 every day, I’m constantly grading, reading, meeting with students and doing the day-to-day work that a professor at a university does. It’s very time consuming.”
She often wishes she had extra time to create fiction.
“At the same time, I can’t imagine what other kind of gig I would get for a job, other than to talk about fiction all day long,” Flanagan said. “How is that even a thing? It’s such a joy. And as long as I’ve been writing, sometimes I lose the joy when it comes to creating fiction. It feels like a job while I’m working on the next deadline. My students really are in it for the joy and the discovery. It’s so wonderful to be reminded of that.”
She sees her students experience the learning curve of writing and the hard work of storytelling in long form fiction.
“I think students come in sometimes thinking, oh, I’ll just write a story and it’s done,” Flanagan said. “Well, no, we have a draft, now let’s work on it. I think we learn a lot from each other.”
Writing and teaching takes different skills, skills that Flanagan believes she possesses.
“And then some days I doubt that I have either,” she joked. “But then I think both of those jobs lend themselves to that doubt. You always want to be working hard for both of them. And both of them are all consuming. You could spend all of your waking hours on both of them, so to balance them is hard.”