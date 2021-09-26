Erin Flanagan’s ‘Deer Season’ digs up flip side of small towns

“I grew up in those places,” she said. “I thought the whole time I was growing up, this place isn’t much of anything. It was only once I moved away from that rural area that I thought, no, that place had all the complexity and all of the drama — even if it might look a little different. I think most people tend to not think about that.”

She sees how people in the Midwest and the Great Plains often get lumped into categories as rubes or the stoic Midwesterner who refuses to acknowledge most emotions.

“All of that is there,” Flanagan said. “It just comes out differently.”

The author spent a decade in Nebraska studying at the University of Nebraska – Lincoln where she finished her undergraduate work. She moved away for several years and then returned to Nebraska to earn her master’s and PhD. Flanagan now lives in Dayton, Ohio, and teaches at Wright State University.

When it comes to understanding the “other,” at least in terms of location, Flanagan strives to avoid categorizing people who live in a certain place. In “Deer Season,” she tries to open up the secrets of a small town.