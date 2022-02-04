Eef Barzelay brings his hazy sense of self as Clem Snide to Loomis

Barzelay will perform a solo show as Clem Snide at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Balcony in Loomis. Tickets for the show are $20 in advance or $23 at the door.

In some ways, Clem Snide mirrors Barezelay’s life.

“I was born in Israel, moved to New Jersey when I was 6,” he said. “For my entire childhood, I never quite knew where I belonged. I wasn’t exactly American. I always felt somewhere outside of it all. My sense of self was always hazy, in the cultural sense. That can be difficult. It turns some people into terrorists.”

Barzelay, 51, dealt with a fair amount of angst, but decided to embrace it and reinvent himself.

“I realized that the promise of freedom is in that sort of misfortune,” he said. “I also realized that your sense of self is an illusion but you have more control over it than you think. Most people don’t realize that. They are programmed to be who they are and they’re afraid to question it.”

That status of an outsider helped form his music.