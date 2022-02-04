Eef Barzelay brings his hazy sense of self as Clem Snide to Loomis

LOOMIS — Clem Snide prefers not to keep any secrets.
When asked, “Who are you?,” the singer/songwriter replied, “That’s a good question.”
With a given name of Eef Barzelay, the musician worries little about his identity.
“I never quite reconciled the problem of my name, but let’s just use Clem Snide,” he said in an interview while on tour in Texas. “I’m not keeping any secrets. I’m not pretending to be some character name ‘Clem Snide’ but I like to think of Clem Snide as more of a spirit I embody, but that spirit can be embodied by a group of people.”
Barzelay gave the name of Clem Snide to the band he started in 1991 in Boston with a group of friends, performing alt-country music.
“We started the band 30 years ago on a lark,” he said. “And my whole life as been on a lark. I vowed to make music when I was in high school, even though I didn’t have any indication that I had any great talent for it.”
He decided to go for it.
“In a way, Clem Snide is that sort of spirit,” Barzelay said. “It’s carefree, maybe a little irresponsible, a little messy — so I just try to embody that.”
Barzelay will perform a solo show as Clem Snide at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at The Balcony in Loomis. Tickets for the show are $20 in advance or $23 at the door.
In some ways, Clem Snide mirrors Barezelay’s life.
“I was born in Israel, moved to New Jersey when I was 6,” he said. “For my entire childhood, I never quite knew where I belonged. I wasn’t exactly American. I always felt somewhere outside of it all. My sense of self was always hazy, in the cultural sense. That can be difficult. It turns some people into terrorists.”
Barzelay, 51, dealt with a fair amount of angst, but decided to embrace it and reinvent himself.
“I realized that the promise of freedom is in that sort of misfortune,” he said. “I also realized that your sense of self is an illusion but you have more control over it than you think. Most people don’t realize that. They are programmed to be who they are and they’re afraid to question it.”
That status of an outsider helped form his music.
“In a sense, I’m like a diaspora Jew,” Barzelay said. “I don’t belong anywhere. There’s nowhere on earth where I go, that’s where I’m from. My grandparents, too, were kicked out of Poland during the war. Maybe that’s just the dynamic of my family. They changed their names a lot, reinvented themselves in Israel, moved to America; nobody knows who the f— they are.”
As an outsider and a songwriter, Barzelay feels that he has a special ability to see the world: “Very special, extra special with ‘special’ in italics.”
Just walking through life, the singer feels that he makes people feel uncomfortable.
“If you have a weird name, that already throws people off,” Barzelay said. “If people can’t immediately tell who you are, it makes people uncomfortable. In that discomfort is the promise or the potential for greater vision.”
After all the years and all the different levels of music, Barzelay plays a solo show mostly performing on guitar with an occasional diversion with a ukulele. He compares his music to Tom Snider or John Prine.
“I’ll play songs and tell inappropriate stories in between,” Barzelay said. “It’s been cool to be talking more. It used to be a rock back and we played loud with a drummer. At this point, I’m enjoying being alone. It’s so much easier to do without dealing with some drunk bass player or whatever, back in the day.”
As Clem Snide, Barzelay uses the stories as a way to connect with the audience.
“I tell stories about things that have happened to me in my life or stories that people have told me,” he said. “I tell stories that I think have something inside of them. To me, a good story works on a few different levels. The fun part is to try and connect it to a certain song.”