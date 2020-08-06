COZAD — The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is pleased to announce Ann Zook Martin of Doniphan will be Artist of the Month for August. Her work will be on display at the museum from Aug. 5-30 with many available for purchase. A reception will take place at the museum 5-7 p.m. Aug. 6 to honor her.
A native of Cozad, Ann has become known for her paintings of Nebraska’s skies, landscapes and living creatures. She also has donated several paintings to the Robert Henri Museum to assist in telling the story of the Cozad family and the hotel they built on the 100th Meridian. Her artist statement reads as follows:
Ann retired in late 2018 from being the president of IdeaBank Marketing, a Hastings-based marketing and communications firm she co-founded in 1982. In addition to painting, she currently serves as president of the board of directors for Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, and serves of the board of directors for Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and Hastings College. She is also on the University of Nebraska Medical Center Board of Counselors and the Lochland Country Club Realty Board. She and her husband, retired Hall County Judge Philip Martin, have two grown sons, Paul and Jim.
The Artist of the Month program, in its 19th year, has displayed the work of more than 50 artists at the museum. The program was established to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught more than 1,000 students during his long career, including well-known artists such as Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, George Bellows, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin.
Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications currently are being accepted for the 2021 program.
The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery is a national treasure that is the result of the work of many volunteers, board members and professional staff who have toiled for more than 30 years. The site now is listed on the United States Department of Interior’s National Register of Historic Places and has more Henri paintings and sketches on display than any other museum or gallery.