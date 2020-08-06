KEARNEY — “Fishing is perfect for social distancing,” said Jill Epley, event coordinator at The Archway. “You don’t want to snag your hook with another line.”
The Archway, the Nebraska Firefighters Museum and members of the Kearney Police Department present “Cops and Bobbers,” a free family catch-and-release fishing event, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at The Archway pond. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission will provide fishing equipment. No previous fishing experience is required.
“Members of the Kearney Police Department will help first-time anglers get started,” Epley said. “We’re offering prizes for several categories, including biggest catch, smallest catch, most fish and sportsmanship.”
As with all fishing, Epley hopes for good weather. She also recognizes the value of officers from the police department getting a chance to interact with members of the community — especially children.
“It’s always cool to come out and get to have a conversation with a member of the department and to get to know the local officers who help us out all the time,” she said. “And it’s always great to get out of the house while it’s still nice outside and come do some fishing.”
Electric and people-powered boats are welcome, but gasoline-powered boats are not allowed on the pond.