Comstock Windmill Festival announces lineup for 21st year

COMSTOCK — Several acts have been confirmed, and more will be announced, for the 21st Comstock Windmill Festival on June 9, 10 and 11.

Performing June 9, The Frontmen of Country features three singers from three of the top country bands of the ’90 s : Larry Stewart of Restless Heart, Tim Rushlow, formerly of Little Texas, and Richie McDonald of Lonestar. All have garnered CMA and ACM Vocal Group of the Year honors, and have compiled 30 No. 1 singles.

Joining The Frontmen will be up-and-comer Ian Flanigan. Following a long list of The Voice winners and finalists, Ian carries on a Comstock Festival tradition. Blake Shelton, a judge on The Voice, said of Ian, “Your voice sounds like it’s already on a record.”

Jerrod Niemann performs on June 10. After almost a decade as a major-label artist, Nashville hit-maker Niemann has put his heart on his sleeve with the patriotic anthem, “Old Glory.” From Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association and CMT Award nominations, to headlining and touring with some of Country’s hottest acts — Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley, and Keith Urban — Niemann continues to make his mark.