Comedian brings blend of traditional stand-up comedy with long form improvisation to the Minden Opera House

MINDEN — Comedian Jeff Leeham blends traditional stand-up comedy with long form improvisation to give each audience something special.
“My style of standup is a little bit different than the average comedian,” the performer said in an interview from his home in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. “For the most part, comedians will do the same show night in and night out because they have a set routine or a set act. I like to make each show very personalized, unique to each audience. I want people to leave feeling like that was ‘our’ show. We’ll never see that again.”
Leeham values that connection even more than the laughter that comes from his work. When he talks about “long form improvisation,” Leeham skips over some of the traditional ideas of that style.
“I’m telling a story, I’m not asking the audience for an occupation and then I would create a short bit of comedy,” he said. “My comedy is long form in its nature, as far as the improv goes, but there is some traditional stand-up roots there as well.”
Central Nebraska audiences can get a taste of Leeham’s work when he performs at 8 p.m. Feb. 12 at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Admission to the show is $20.
Leeham said he enjoys working with audiences, not against them.
“My crowd work, for a lack of a better term, is quite different than the typical crowd work of most comedians,” he said. “Most really dig into the crowd or go hard at somebody and make that person feel uncomfortable. That’s never my intention. Mine is always to build people up, make them feel good, almost make them the star of the show, in a way.”
He avoids pointing people out to embarrass them.
“Rather, I select people who I think would want to be a part of the show,” Leeham said. “As such, I create a sort of community with the rest of the audience as well. And since I started doing that, which was been about the last 10 years, I’ve really bonded with each audience. They’re seeing not only the performance but they’re witnessing the creation of the show at the same time.”
Leeham started in comedy more than two decades ago, performing across North America — including a show in Cuba. Leeham’s comedy has been featured on Sirius/XM radio, “The Bob & Tom Show,” Spotify, iTunes as well as comedy specials on Amazon Prime.
The comedian understands the importance of making people laugh.
“We need comedy for lots and lots of reasons,” he said. “If you just look at life overall, ‘serious’ is covered. No matter what you look like, there’s somebody who wants to complain seriously to you, there’s somebody who wants to fight you, there’s bad news on television, there are horrible things being said all over social media. So, the negative, the bad, the serious stuff is easy to get.”
Leeham wants to provide another avenue.
“There’s got to be a balance to offset all of that hatred and stuff like that, stuff that’s so easy to find,” he said. “We need to be able to balance it out by just laughing and enjoying ourselves. That’s one thing that I really like about my act — I don’t talk about religion, race, sexual orientation. I don’t cover politics. I’m not covering things that are going to make people upset. I know they are upset. That’s why they are coming to a comedy show.”
Leeham considers it his job to help audience members get beyond all the dysfunction in society.
“People want to laugh,” he noted. “That’s my job; to take the audience’s mind off of all the nonsense in the world and remind them that there are good things and that we can have fun. We’re just a bunch of people in a room and we’re going to have a good time. We need comedy for lots of reasons, but first and foremost, just to balance all the negativity in the world.”
Leeham learned comedy from his family.
“Everyone in my family was funny, but nobody was really trying to be funny,” he said. “They were all funny in their own way and they were all characters. My great-grandparents, the ones who really raised me, were Scottish, which added a whole other element to the humor because my friends couldn’t understand what they were saying. My friends found some quips funny just because of the accent.”
As a child, Leeham learned how to respond to situations with humor. He also learned about humor from his mother.
“When my mother had to make a presentation or something like that, I learned how to be funny,” he said. “She was talking at a 50th anniversary one time and she was really funny. She had the cadence of a comedian and knew how to write a joke. I didn’t realize it at the time, as a kid. I look back now and I could see that she was getting these huge laughs and applause breaks at these family events. I thought, man, that looks cool, that looks fun.”