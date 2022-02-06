Comedian brings blend of traditional stand-up comedy with long form improvisation to the Minden Opera House

Leeham wants to provide another avenue.

“There’s got to be a balance to offset all of that hatred and stuff like that, stuff that’s so easy to find,” he said. “We need to be able to balance it out by just laughing and enjoying ourselves. That’s one thing that I really like about my act — I don’t talk about religion, race, sexual orientation. I don’t cover politics. I’m not covering things that are going to make people upset. I know they are upset. That’s why they are coming to a comedy show.”

Leeham considers it his job to help audience members get beyond all the dysfunction in society.

“People want to laugh,” he noted. “That’s my job; to take the audience’s mind off of all the nonsense in the world and remind them that there are good things and that we can have fun. We’re just a bunch of people in a room and we’re going to have a good time. We need comedy for lots of reasons, but first and foremost, just to balance all the negativity in the world.”

Leeham learned comedy from his family.