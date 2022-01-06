Come for the experience, stay for the Acoustic Eidolon's music at The Tassel in Holdrege

She promised to round out the playlist with some good, old-fashioned classic rock like Queen and Led Zeppelin.

“Between there we tell stories about the music, stories that have come to have meaning for us,” Alkire said. “We also do a lot of original music mixed with the covers so people hear old friends they already know — in the covers — but they also get to meet new music that might resonate with them.”

Scott grew up near Boulder, Colo., where he picked up the guitar as a young teenager. His father suggested he try the 5-string banjo. By the time he was 16, Scott regularly performed at regional bluegrass festivals along the Front Range. At 23, he attended the Guitar Institute of Technology in California where he studied with Robin Ford, Tommy Tedesco, Frank Gambale, Howard Roberts and jazz great Joe Pass.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Scott began to explore alternative guitar tuning and also began learning how to play the guitjo, a combination of a guitar and a banjo.

The two musicians began to perform together in 1998 and then married in 2001.

When it comes to the music Acoustic Eidolon creates, Alkire sees a spiritual element that ties it together.