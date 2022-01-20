Classical music with humor: Duo Baldo performs January 27 at Merryman in Kearney

KEARNEY — The two-person ensemble that performs in Kearney on Jan. 27 mixes classical music and humor.
“If you haven’t been to a classical music concert and spent way more time laughing than applauding, then you’ve never been to a Duo Baldo concert,” said Kearney Concert Association President Rick Mitchell.
Violinist Brad Repp is a U.S. citizen who lives in Italy. He explained how that move happened.
“Before I came to Italy, I was at the University of Nevada-Las Vegas. During the summer I was attending chamber music festivals in Italy and met a teacher I really connected with, and transferred to his conservatory in Lucca, Italy, to finish my degree.”
Repp said he made some good contacts there. “Andrea Bocelli was the honorary president of that school and he did a lot of nice things to help me out. I started out doing just classical music and a friend of mine had a café in Prato, Italy. Every Saturday night he would feature me, and I would bring in a new guest each time to mix it up. I would even bring in a poet or an actor and it became so popular that it was full every Saturday.”
Repp reminisced on how he teamed up with his current partner, Aldo Gentileschi, and added comedy to the performance.
“Aldo was an actor I brought in to the café, and it was a hit. Soon we became a team, and over the years developed this show. However, at the very beginning we had a rough start. Especially, since in Italy, music is almost a form of religion.”
In the beginning, Repp explained that there was the limited number of music venues to perform their type show. “We were mostly playing classical music venues, but that changed when we were invited to the Short Theatrical Works competition in Florence. There were actors doing skits and monologues, and then there was Duo Baldo. Winning first place at that competition was important, because it put us into the theater scene as well as the classical music scene. It also led to invitations to the Salzburg Festival (in Austria) and the National Concert Hall in Taipei (Taiwan) which lead to invitations all over the place.”
Repp stressed that the music remains the most important part of the show. “Once people see our show they know we are not making fun of the music, because we are good players and we focus on the quality of the music. We were acknowledged as such by being the part of the first and fourth episodes of the PBS show, ‘Now Hear This.’”
The mixing of classical music and comedy has, on a couple of occasions, led to similar unusual audience reactions as Repp recalled.
“Our show had become quite popular around Italy, and we were to play in Trieste, which is a very traditional and conservative area. It was the first time they decided to have an alternative style show at their beautiful 2,100-seat multiple balcony facility. At first, the theater was full and silent as they studied us, but in 15 minutes we had the audience in our hands when suddenly an elderly lady started laughing, and then she totally lost it, and she continued laughing without stopping until the end of the show.”
Repp explained the Duo Baldo approach to comedy. “It doesn’t take a joke to make people smile. We start with the music first and then sometimes just a simple movement can make a smile. It’s a delicate humor. If you go to a purely classical performance with a quartet or with a violin and piano you’re going to see some of the same quirks, bad habits and mannerisms, we just amplify them. That is how Duo Baldo began as a pastime and it became more and more requested and then we got invitations to the Salzburg Festival,” Repp said.
The other half of the duo, Aldo Gentileschi, is acclaimed as both a pianist and actor. Gentileschi was even awarded first prize at an international composition competition for a children’s opera he wrote. While this Italian speaks quite good English, you won’t hear this silent partner much, as is the way with many comedic performances.