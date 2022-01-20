Classical music with humor: Duo Baldo performs January 27 at Merryman in Kearney

“Our show had become quite popular around Italy, and we were to play in Trieste, which is a very traditional and conservative area. It was the first time they decided to have an alternative style show at their beautiful 2,100-seat multiple balcony facility. At first, the theater was full and silent as they studied us, but in 15 minutes we had the audience in our hands when suddenly an elderly lady started laughing, and then she totally lost it, and she continued laughing without stopping until the end of the show.”

Repp explained the Duo Baldo approach to comedy. “It doesn’t take a joke to make people smile. We start with the music first and then sometimes just a simple movement can make a smile. It’s a delicate humor. If you go to a purely classical performance with a quartet or with a violin and piano you’re going to see some of the same quirks, bad habits and mannerisms, we just amplify them. That is how Duo Baldo began as a pastime and it became more and more requested and then we got invitations to the Salzburg Festival,” Repp said.

The other half of the duo, Aldo Gentileschi, is acclaimed as both a pianist and actor. Gentileschi was even awarded first prize at an international composition competition for a children’s opera he wrote. While this Italian speaks quite good English, you won’t hear this silent partner much, as is the way with many comedic performances.