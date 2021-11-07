Chicago Dance Crash at the Minden Opera House in Minden

Students who received an introduction to the work of Chicago Dance Crash will have a better understanding of the style of the company’s dances when they attend the show at the Minden Opera House in Minden.

When it comes to the various types of dance, Darr acknowledges the differences between hip-hop, modern, ballet, jazz and other styles — but she prefers to emphasize the similarities.

“We might really be different in our backgrounds, but we can find a common thread with things that are similar, things you wouldn’t expect,” she said. “That’s the cool thing when you’re trying to teach our movement to someone who is not trained in it; there is always something you can reference. There are ways all dancers speak the same language. And it’s so important these days to be well versed in a variety of styles because it opens up the possibilities to the kinds of choreography you can do.”

When it comes to audiences, Darr believes that they can relate to the work of Chicago Dance Crash for several reasons.