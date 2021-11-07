Chicago Dance Crash at the Minden Opera House in Minden

MINDEN — Jessica Darr seeks to mix differing aspects into the performances of her dance company — athleticism and accessibility.
“Chicago Dance Crash is a very athletic and dynamic company,” she said from her home in Chicago. “We blend hip-hop, contemporary and acrobatics into our dance. We really strive to blur that line between art and entertainment. We want to have something for everybody in the audience to latch onto.”
The company’s pieces range from a duet paired with a Rosemary Clooney song, to a freestyle, hip-hop break dancing jam accompanied by current hip-hop music.
“And there’s everything in between, too,” Darr said. “Classical music by Chopin, current house music — we definitely have a wide variety, but within there you’ll see a through line with the way we fuse our different dance styles together.”
Darr, artistic director of Chicago Dance Crash, will bring her company to central Nebraska for a 7 p.m. performance Nov. 12 at the Minden Opera House in Minden. Tickets for the show are $18. This performance is part of the Lied Center’s Arts Across Nebraska Series, made possible by the Minden Opera House, Nebraska Arts Council, Kimmel Foundation and Friends of Lied.
“We have eight dancers coming and we’re doing nine different pieces,” Darr said.
The director visited Kearney in late October to work with dancers from the University of Nebraska at Kearney in preparation for the dance concert.
“It’s a cool opportunity for them because we ran it like a professional company,” she said. “All the dancers who wanted to be part of it had to audition. Those that were selected had a very intense couple of days where I taught them a piece that actually exists in our company’s repertory. It’s a piece we would sometimes perform on the road. It’s a very abusive piece with a lot of floor work. Knee pads are definitely needed.”
Darr said she enjoyed working with the new dancers, giving them a taste of the kind of choreography she creates for her professional company.
“They were super open to it and fast learners,” Darr said about the UNK students. “Another cool thing is that those dancers went to some of the elementary schools in the area and gave them a heads-up on some of the things to look out for — and who Chicago Dance Crash is and what kinds of styles we do. When they come to see us, the students already have an idea of what they’re walking into.”
Students in the Kearney Public School District will have a chance to see Chicago Dance Crash perform on Nov. 11 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center.
“The matinee show is entirely different than the evening rep show,” Darr said. “The matinee show is educational since we deal with the history of hip-hop dance. We break all these different forms down: popping, waving, locking, tutting, break dancing. We kind of give a timeline of when these came about — and how they came about.”
Students who received an introduction to the work of Chicago Dance Crash will have a better understanding of the style of the company’s dances when they attend the show at the Minden Opera House in Minden.
When it comes to the various types of dance, Darr acknowledges the differences between hip-hop, modern, ballet, jazz and other styles — but she prefers to emphasize the similarities.
“We might really be different in our backgrounds, but we can find a common thread with things that are similar, things you wouldn’t expect,” she said. “That’s the cool thing when you’re trying to teach our movement to someone who is not trained in it; there is always something you can reference. There are ways all dancers speak the same language. And it’s so important these days to be well versed in a variety of styles because it opens up the possibilities to the kinds of choreography you can do.”
When it comes to audiences, Darr believes that they can relate to the work of Chicago Dance Crash for several reasons.
“We’re not too abstract,” she said. “You’re not going to be left wondering what you just watched. We like to tell a story within our dance and we like to use music you might know. We don’t shy away from athleticism, putting on a great show and jamming for you. We like to think of ourselves as a gateway drug to the dance world. We want people, even if they’ve never seen a dance show before, to leave wanting more of that.”