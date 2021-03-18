Ceramic art on display at MONA now through June

KEARNEY — In her latest exhibit, ceramic artist Margaret Bohls draws inspiration from historical objects she viewed while traveling in Europe.
“Nebraska Now: Margaret Bohls, Italian Studies,” on display at the Museum of Nebraska Art through June 6, includes three large tables filled with ceramic objects. Admission to the museum is free.
“Each of those groupings is based on a particular kind of historical ceramics from the Italian peninsula,” she said in an interview from her home in Lincoln. “The forms are based directly on historical objects. The surfaces on at least two of the sets are invented by me, but inspired by my love of mid-century and earlier modernist-era ceramics.”
Bohls grouped the pieces in her show in a very deliberate way.
“Those three groupings of objects behave a little like a still life or a museum display, in the sense that it looks like a diorama,” she said. “They are based on my explorations in museums of historical objects abroad, both in Italy and England.”
In an article in Pottery Making Illustrated, Bohls wrote about her process of creating vessels: “Process is a primary source of inspiration for me. A sense of inventive play while folding, cutting and assembling clay slabs provides a stream of new information with which to work. My soft slab work is made simply and assembled relatively quickly, giving it a soft, casual simplicity. For me, each pot is like a three-dimensional gesture drawing. Each form is defined by the edges of the slabs from which it was created. These edges or lines create a drawing in space that defines each form.”
For her exhibit at the Museum of Nebraska Art, Bohls paid close attention to the way the groupings worked together.
“For a long time I have been interested in the idea of still life,” she said. “Over the years I have made groupings of objects that relate to one another mostly because I like the formal arrangement of the objects. I like to think about the negative space between them and the exterior silhouette — and the way viewers can compare and contrast one object to another and build relationships between the objects in their heads.”
Bohls also finds motivation in the way archaeological museums display objects.
“Those are often in large glass cases,” the artist said. “I have decided to make them a little more like table settings.”
Using a coil-and-pinch process for creating the objects helps give Bohls’ work a unique surface.
“I use fat coils of clay and then pinch the walls up,” she said. “The historical objects I had been looking at had all been thrown on a pottery wheel. I like to think of my work as sort of ‘sculptures’ of pots as opposed to vessels themselves, just because of the way I am slowly describing them as I build them.”
The textured surfaces of the pots comes from Bohls’ building techniques.
“Many of them, but not all, show the marks of my fingers as I pinched up the walls,” she said.
Bohls based one group of objects in her show on Etruian ceramics, pottery found in the area of Italy now known as Tuscany. The artisans of Etruria created their vessels by layering coils of clay to form physical textures on the surfaces of their objects.
In her artist statement on her website, Bohls writes about the importance of texture in her work: “Surfaces, whether they are visually complex, or minimal, are chosen in part based on how they respond to and enhance form and line. I observe and enhance the visual and physical relationships between two or more forms when they meet in a pair or grouping.”
For patrons who view her work, Bohls hopes to inspire curiosity about the forms and functions of vessels.
“That’s what I get when I view historical objects,” she said. “I wonder what it might have been used for and I think about the differences between the kinds of vessels that were made and used hundreds of years ago; and the kinds of vessels that are made and used today. I think the mystery of that is fascinating.”