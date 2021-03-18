Ceramic art on display at MONA now through June

KEARNEY — In her latest exhibit, ceramic artist Margaret Bohls draws inspiration from historical objects she viewed while traveling in Europe.

“Nebraska Now: Margaret Bohls, Italian Studies,” on display at the Museum of Nebraska Art through June 6, includes three large tables filled with ceramic objects. Admission to the museum is free.

“Each of those groupings is based on a particular kind of historical ceramics from the Italian peninsula,” she said in an interview from her home in Lincoln. “The forms are based directly on historical objects. The surfaces on at least two of the sets are invented by me, but inspired by my love of mid-century and earlier modernist-era ceramics.”

Bohls grouped the pieces in her show in a very deliberate way.

“Those three groupings of objects behave a little like a still life or a museum display, in the sense that it looks like a diorama,” she said. “They are based on my explorations in museums of historical objects abroad, both in Italy and England.”