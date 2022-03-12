Central Nebraska Americana music fans can hear Johnsmith in concert at the Balcony in Loomis

LOOMIS — “Music has a way of sneaking in and getting around our thought processes and whatever we’re doing at any given time,” said songwriter Johnsmith. “A song can come in and sneak right next to your heart. The next thing you know, you’re feeling emotional about something you didn’t even know you had feelings about.”

Johnsmith shared a few thoughts with a reporter about his 50-year career of making music and writing songs while driving from Texas back home to Wisconsin — for as long as the cell signal held out.

“I’ve been down in Texas and Oklahoma doing concerts for the past week and a half,” he said. “It’s a combination of a little bit of work and a little bit of vacation. It’s been very nice to get out of that Wisconsin cold.”

Johnsmith’s latest album, “Backroads,” reflects the way he travels the country, performing at small clubs and house concerts.

Marilyn Rea Beyer, host of The Midnight Special, said of the album, “Johnsmith’s new collection ‘Backroads’ speaks to where we all are right now. More than that, the melodies and messages in the songs will endure and deepen in meaning as time goes on.”

Central Nebraska Americana music fans can hear Johnsmith in concert at 7:30 p.m. March 19 as part of the Rehmsworld Concert Series at the Balcony in Loomis. Admission to the show is $20 in advance or $23 at the door. Johnsmith will perform with Dan Sebranek.

Johnsmith, 71, writes about real-life experiences — family, career, love and loss.

“We mix it up,” he said. “Some of the stuff is very folk oriented, some of it is country and other is almost bluegrass-y and bluesy. We do a lot of duet singing. Mostly we do about 75 percent original songs.”

Originally from Iowa, Johnsmith condensed his name, John Joseph Smith, during the start of the internet age.

“When everybody was first getting their websites together and starting to have URLs without spaces,” he said, “we just put my name together as one word and it’s kinda stuck. It’s such a generic name, John Smith.”

Johnsmith uses storytelling, both within his songs and as a way of introducing his music.

“Every good song has a story behind it, how it was written and things like that,” he said. “I love sharing that information. A lot of my shows are story songs — but not all of them. I write a lot of stuff about my own life; about my kids graduating, about being with my parents when they passed and a couple songs about my wife and our relationship.”

Music often triggers emotions, something that makes songs so compelling for Johnsmith. He sums it up with this: “The more we feel, the more we are alive.”

His love of songwriting comes from pairing music, which starts the process, to the lyrics.

“That combination can be a powerful thing,” he said. “It can make life a little better and nicer.”

During the COVID shutdown, Johnsmith worked on his music.

“I wrote several songs, enough for a CD using some different styles of songs,” he said.

Johnsmith often travels to Ireland. For the album, “Backroads,” he included a song about a friend of his who died in a boating accident in Ireland. He also explored some jazz-influenced tunes and some more traditional bluegrass-flavored music.

“I really mixed it up,” he said. “I gave myself more permission to spread my wings during COVID, mostly because I had all this time to write but I wasn’t playing in front of people anymore. I just wrote the songs for the sake of the songs, not worrying if anyone would ever hear the music.”

Johnsmith grew up in the 60s during a time of diverging musical styles.

“There was such diverse music, just on the AM radio dial,” he said. “I was in a rock ‘n’ roll band in high school where we played a lot of Rolling Stone’s music, Buffalo Springfield, The Byrds and of course The Beatles. The timing of when I got my first guitar was 1971 and that’s when people like Jackson Browne and James Taylor were performing. I was very drawn to that. I’ve always been a fan of singer/songwriter music or a duo like Simon and Garfunkel.”