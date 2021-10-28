 Skip to main content
CATAPULT: Stories of shadow and light, stopping in Kearney
CATAPULT

CATAPULT’s “Magic Shadows” brings dance, storytelling and aerobatics to the stage. Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman Performing Arts Center, said of the show, designed for families and children, “this is an amazing visual experience. Trust us. You need to come and see this.”

 CATAPULT, courtesy

KEARNEY — Adam Battelstein drew on his work as a dancer, actor, choreographer and writer when he created CATAPULT in 2009.

The New York Times labeled him a “comic genius” and others have called Battelstein a “master clown disguised as a dancer.” With that background, the performer created a company of dancers/acrobats to tell visual stories for the entire family by using shadows and light.

CATAPULT reached a broad audience when the company performed on Season 8 of the television show, “America’s Got Talent.” That exposure lead to offers to perform throughout the country and the world, overwhelming the dance company like a tidal wave.

“CATAPULT has been touring worldwide ever since,” Battelstein wrote in a press release. “We have performed live for the royal family in Saudi Arabia, wowed audiences in Geneva, Stockholm, Vilnius – Lithuania, Lagos Nigeria, Monte Carlo, Lincoln Center in New York and of course Las Vegas, Nevada. In addition, CATAPULT has grown a devoted audience in Germany, which has commissioned extensive touring for the last four years. Each year our touring there has grown; we have performed about 300 times in hundreds of cities (yes, there are hundreds of cities in Germany).”

Audiences in central Nebraska can see the live show when CATAPULT’s “Magic Shadows” stops for a performance at 3 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Merryman Performing Arts Center. General admission tickets are $12. Tickets for students 18 and younger are $10.

Bear shape

The dance company features eight performers who create hundreds of shape transformations full of humor, emotion and engaging stories.

Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman, sees this kind of entertainment as fundamental to the mission of the performing arts center.

“We need to bring challenging and artistic performances like this to central Nebraska,” she noted. “This show is beautiful and unusual, presented by a national touring company that creates incredible storytelling through movement and amazing physical strength.”

Shows like CATAPULT defy easy explanations.

Catapult is, technically, a shadow dance company, a theatrical art form that combines dance, storytelling and sculpture in an imaginative way.

“This is an amazing visual experience,” Christensen said. “Trust us. You need to come and see this. And bring your kids because this is different than what you can see in a movie theater or on TV.”

CATAPULT features eight dancers. The show will include pieces with titles such as “Four Seasons,” “Berlin Wall,” “Bullies” and “Traveller’s Tale.” The stories unfold as the performers create shadow images on a large screen.

The company’s website says of the production: “CATAPULT’s ‘Magic Shadows’ show is packed with hundreds of shape transformations, and it is full of humor, emotion and engaging stories. There are eight fully realized stories told through music and shadows and six short shadow dance videos, which play between the live dances — brief moments of poetry or humor which perfectly cleanse the palate and prepare the audience for their next shadow journey. Audiences leave this show dazed and happy, and they will never look at their own shadow the same way again.”

For Christensen, she understands the value of experiencing CATAPULT in a live setting.

“This is something you won’t normally see every day,” she said. “Even if you see it on TV, it’s a different experience when you sit in a darkened theater. It’s an amazing and emotionally revealing show. When you see something like CATAPULT, you’re drawing on all of your past experiences to process the artistry of this production.”

CATAPULT expresses its art through the human body and its ability to transform. The dancers work behind a screen to create seemingly impossible dancing shadow silhouettes of shapes that transform into a full-sized elephant, a helicopter or even a house, along with people inside the windows.

“This is a combination of dance and acrobatics — and amazing physical strength that create these visual stories for families and their children to enjoy together,” Christensen said. “That’s what we’re trying to create with this event. Parents need to give children opportunities like this, to see things they might never have experienced before. Even though the internet has created all sorts of opportunities, there’s nothing like seeing a live performance in a theater. It can be life-changing in that you’re creating a memory with your children.”

She believes that shows like CATAPULT help to broaden the worlds of children.

“That’s the goal of the performing arts — and the Merryman,” Christensen added. “We want to bring something to Kearney that no one else is doing, something that will engage people of all ages.”

rick@YardLightMedia.com

WHEN AND WHERE

What: CATAPULT, a shadow dance company, presented with funding by Scott D. and Rochelle Morris Matinee Fund, Parker Hannafin Foundation and Trius Federal Credit Union

When: 3 p.m. Nov. 7

Where: Merryman Performing Arts Center at 225 W. 22nd St.

Admission: $12 general; $10 for students 18 and younger

Contact: 308-698-8297; PickMyTickets.com

