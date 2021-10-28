CATAPULT: Stories of shadow and light, stopping in Kearney

Denise Christensen, executive director of the Merryman, sees this kind of entertainment as fundamental to the mission of the performing arts center.

“We need to bring challenging and artistic performances like this to central Nebraska,” she noted. “This show is beautiful and unusual, presented by a national touring company that creates incredible storytelling through movement and amazing physical strength.”

Shows like CATAPULT defy easy explanations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Catapult is, technically, a shadow dance company, a theatrical art form that combines dance, storytelling and sculpture in an imaginative way.

“This is an amazing visual experience,” Christensen said. “Trust us. You need to come and see this. And bring your kids because this is different than what you can see in a movie theater or on TV.”

CATAPULT features eight dancers. The show will include pieces with titles such as “Four Seasons,” “Berlin Wall,” “Bullies” and “Traveller’s Tale.” The stories unfold as the performers create shadow images on a large screen.