Bundle up for the Owl Prowl at Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon

GIBBON — “Owl Prowl is a great opportunity for families to get out and explore nature at night,” said Beka Yates, education manager at Rowe Sanctuary. “The experience of going out and listening to wild owls call in the night is truly unique and special for many people.”
One of the most popular events of the year, Rowe’s Owl Prowl will introduce central Nebraska naturalists to the owls that call the regions around the Platte River home.
“This is an opportunity for people to explore nature at a different time of day,” Yates said in a previous interview. “After sunset is not the time that people usually explore nature. And the time of year is different, too. It’s getting colder and people tend to stay inside.”
Yates hopes that people who want to know more about Nebraska’s natural nightlife will attend the annual Owl Prowl, 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Rowe Sanctuary at 44450 Elm Island Road southwest of Gibbon. Hands-on activities such as owl pellet dissection and an art activity are from 6-7:30 p.m.
Admission for the event is $5 per family group.
During this time there will also be a live bird show with Deb Miller from Edgerton Explorit Center in Aurora featuring multiple birds of prey species. Each demonstration will include information about each bird with a question-and-answer time to follow. After the demonstration, at about 7:30 p.m., there will be guided hikes to explore the prairie at night, learning about the creatures that thrive when the sun goes down. Participants are encouraged to wear warm clothing and sturdy shoes.
Some owls eat more than 1,000 rodents a year.
“We know they are good at pest control,” Yates said. “They are eating mice and rats and things like that, things that we don’t want in our houses or cornfields. If you can find owls in an area, that’s a good sign that the owls are thriving and that they can find a good food source.”
While on the owl prowl hike, Yates hopes that participants will hear several different types of owl calls.
“Most people think that all owls make the typical, hoo-hoo sound, but really most owls don’t make that sound,” she said. “There are lots of different calls. Just coming out to Rowe and hearing some different calls of owls that might be around is a cool thing to experience.”
A screech owl sounds much different that a great horned owl.
“A screech owl sounds like it is screaming at you,” she said. “We hope to make people more aware of the weird noises they might be hearing at night.”
Yates notes that most owls in central Nebraska are screech owls and great horned owls.
“Those are the most common owls in Nebraska,” she said. “There are a few other owls that can be found across the state. Barred owls and barn owls can be found in some areas. Barn owls are getting more and more elusive but they can be found in Nebraska.”
Owls use their excellent vision to hunt at night.
“They have very big eyes,” Yates said. “They are so big they can’t move them around in their head the way we can move our eyes from side to side. Their eyes are fixed in their heads so they have to move their heads around to see. That’s why owls can turn their heads so far from side to side. They can move their heads 270 degrees around so they can look straight behind them. We cannot do that. We can do about 180 degrees from shoulder to shoulder.”
The eyes of owls are shaped more like tubes. A bone structure in the skull of owls helps support the eyes of the birds.