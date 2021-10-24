Bundle up for the Owl Prowl at Rowe Sanctuary in Gibbon

Some owls eat more than 1,000 rodents a year.

“We know they are good at pest control,” Yates said. “They are eating mice and rats and things like that, things that we don’t want in our houses or cornfields. If you can find owls in an area, that’s a good sign that the owls are thriving and that they can find a good food source.”

While on the owl prowl hike, Yates hopes that participants will hear several different types of owl calls.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Most people think that all owls make the typical, hoo-hoo sound, but really most owls don’t make that sound,” she said. “There are lots of different calls. Just coming out to Rowe and hearing some different calls of owls that might be around is a cool thing to experience.”

A screech owl sounds much different that a great horned owl.

“A screech owl sounds like it is screaming at you,” she said. “We hope to make people more aware of the weird noises they might be hearing at night.”

Yates notes that most owls in central Nebraska are screech owls and great horned owls.