Being outsiders serves Talbott Brothers, Imperial natives, well

KEARNEY — Moving from rural Nebraska to Portland, Oregon, The Talbott Brothers kept their status as outsiders.

“We carried our roots from small-town Nebraska with us,” Nick Talbott said in an interview at the Buffalo Commons Storytelling Festival. “We’re simple. We like to put people first and care about relationships. That’s how we were raised. Our parents are like that.”

The brothers grew up in Imperial in southwest Nebraska, as Nick noted, “blowing up things on the Fourth of July, just like everybody else.”

Before they could even drive, the brothers, Nick and Tyler, started a career in music playing Americana-style songs at just about anyplace that would host them.

More than a decade later, the brothers make a living performing their music. They recorded their third studio album, “Letters,” during the pandemic.

“The new record has a full band sound,” Nick said. “It’s saturated with different sounds. We explored a lot of sound when we made the record. We parked an Airstream at the studio and worked every morning, looking at all the gear we had. We sat down and played with everything to create the different sounds. ‘Letters’ is different than our last record in that we kind of let ourselves go where ever. We didn’t really have a plan with it.”

At the time, Nick and Tyler had no idea when they would return to performing shows.

“Our goals was to make every song be its own thing and worry about the collected pieces as an album later,” Nick said. “Each song can live in its own space.”

The Talbott Brothers wrote at least 40 songs for “Letters” and narrowed it down to a collection of a dozen pieces. The album is currently available at online retailers, at shows for the band and at TheTalbottBrothers.com.

After recording the songs on “Letters,” The Talbott Brothers had to figure out how to re-create the sounds in a live setting.

“We had to replicate a lot of the sounds,” Nick said. “That meant bringing in other musicians to play it live. In the studio, Tyler and I do a lot of the playing of the instruments ourselves. Obviously on stage we can’t play five guitars at once. Playing it live, the music an be replicated — but every show has its ‘thing’ that happens. And that’s why we love touring so much; that one moment will never happen again even though the songs will.”

Both Nick and Tyler understand that composing a song ends when “you don’t have anything else to say.” Many times the music lives on in a different way when they play it live.

The status as outsiders serves The Talbott Brothers well.

“The music industry has a lot of stereotypical stuff: Sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll and the whole thing,” Nick said. “You can get caught up in that for sure, but we wanted to maintain our roots with us. You can even hear it in the music as it evolves. The place where we live affects our writing. We were really inspired when we got to Portland.”

Even in Nebraska, Nick and Tyler always felt a certain discomfort.

“Honestly, being here in Nebraska — and I mean humbly with respect and love — we’ve always felt like outsiders,” Nick said. “In our hometown of Imperial, nobody was doing what we were doing with music. It felt hard for us to try and navigate that because we weren’t born in Nashville or a music community. We’re just two boys from a little town where we blew stuff up on the Fourth of July. We had pretty normal childhoods, but we do this abnormal thing for a living.”

Returning to Nebraska for a show in McCook, The Talbott Brothers felt “at home” but with a touch of tension.

“It’s like how do we fit in?” Nick said. “Moving to Portland, we’re outsiders there but that helped with our music because we were from somewhere else and we could tell stories about the world where we grew up. I think there are benefits.”

Tyler and Nick define success simply: Doing what you love with who you love.

“If you’re able to pay your bills and you’re doing the things that make you come alive each day and you’re making a different in people’s lives, that’s success to us,” Nick said. “There’s always the goal of selling out a show at Red Rocks and having those moments, but that’s all a product of loving what you’re doing and getting people around you who are your community. That’s how I define it. Maybe Tyler would say it differently.”

The Talbott Brothers put out “Letters” as an independent production. With the easing of the pandemic restrictions, the brothers have played about 40 shows this year. Their next appearance in the area is at the Flatwater Music Festival in Hastings.