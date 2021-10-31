BeauSoleil’s Cajun music coming to end, hear award-winning band November 5 at Tassel

HOLDREGE — One last time.
After 45 years of making Cajun music and 27 albums, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet makes a last swing through the country with a series of concerts featuring the distinctive sound of zydeco and Creole tunes made famous by the Grammy award-winning band.
American musician and New Orleans record producer Allen Toussaint said of the band, “BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, they play music that’s honest to the bone!”
The band will bring its honesty to The Tassel Performing Arts Center in Holdrege for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 as part of the Tassel’s 2021-22 performance season. The concert is part of BeauSoleil’s “One Last Time — Au Revoir!” series, billed as the group’s farewell tour.
Doucet formed a Cajun band, Coteau, in 1975. That group only lasted a few years before it broke up. Some of the members wanted to pursue more commercial music and Doucet wanted to stick with the traditional music of southern Louisiana. Doucet formed BeauSoleil and released its first album, “The Spirit of Cajun Music” in 1977.
The band took its name from Joseph Broussard (1702-65), known by the nickname of Beausoleil. He was an Acadian resistance leader who led many Acadians to Louisiana following their expulsion by the British from Nova Scotia. Doucet mixed elements of zydeco, New Orleans jazz, Tex-Mex, country, blues, rock ‘n’ roll, traditional jazz and calypso to create a new sound, often sung in Cajun French and English in the same song.
In an article published on the Masters of Traditional Arts website, the band leader said of the music he performs, “Cajun music is wrapped up in emotion. Maybe some of the emotions, the more modern emotions, aren’t adequately covered by the old songs.”
To expand the genre, BeauSoleil sought to create new songs.
“So that’s what we try to do through our new compositions,” Doucet said. “In many ways we’re the same individuals our ancestors were 300 years ago, but the times around us have changed. If the music captures where we are now, it just adds to the preservation of Cajun music.”
In 2005, BeauSoleil’s album, “Gitane Cajun,” released on Vanguard Records, earned the group its 10th Grammy nomination for Best Traditional Folk Album. The same year, National Endowment for the Arts recognized Doucet as one of 12 artists awarded a National Heritage Fellowship. The band appeared regularly on Garrison Keillor’s radio show, “A Prairie Home Companion.”
One style that helps to define BeauSoleil is zydeco, a type of music typically played in an up-tempo, syncopated manner with a strong rhythmic core. The style often incorporates elements of blues, rock ‘n’ roll, soul music, R&B, Afro-Caribbean, Cajun and early Creole music.
Centered around the accordion, which leads the rest of the band, zydeco usually features a specialized washboard, called a vest frottoir, as a prominent percussive instrument.
BeauSoleil’s released its most recent album, “From Bamako to Carencro,” on Compass Records in 2013.