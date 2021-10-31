BeauSoleil’s Cajun music coming to end, hear award-winning band November 5 at Tassel

HOLDREGE — One last time.

After 45 years of making Cajun music and 27 albums, BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet makes a last swing through the country with a series of concerts featuring the distinctive sound of zydeco and Creole tunes made famous by the Grammy award-winning band.

American musician and New Orleans record producer Allen Toussaint said of the band, “BeauSoleil avec Michael Doucet, they play music that’s honest to the bone!”

The band will bring its honesty to The Tassel Performing Arts Center in Holdrege for a performance at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 as part of the Tassel’s 2021-22 performance season. The concert is part of BeauSoleil’s “One Last Time — Au Revoir!” series, billed as the group’s farewell tour.

Doucet formed a Cajun band, Coteau, in 1975. That group only lasted a few years before it broke up. Some of the members wanted to pursue more commercial music and Doucet wanted to stick with the traditional music of southern Louisiana. Doucet formed BeauSoleil and released its first album, “The Spirit of Cajun Music” in 1977.