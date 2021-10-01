Bar J Wranglers to perform a final time at Merryman

Rather than use emotion, the Bar J Wranglers will put it into song when the group performs — a final time — in Kearney at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center as part of the farewell tour. Tickets for the show are $25.

“We’ve had a great summer season here in Jackson, saying goodbye to all of our fan base that’s been coming since we opened 44 years ago,” Scott said. “We’ve had a year of good good-byes — and that’s kind of what folks can expect to see in our show at the Merryman. We’re going to showcase each individual talent. There’s a lot of three- and four-part harmonies along with great musicianship from individual talents within the group. The audience will hear yodeling, fiddling, banjo, steel guitar, and a lot of western old-style music.”

Beyond the music, Scott identifies one important element that has kept the Bar J Wranglers singing and making jokes for more than four decades — relationships.

“We have formed a group that is about relationships,” he said. “We are like a group of brothers that put their desire to get along with one another as a high priority. We enjoy making music together and that can only stem from good relationships together. It was a business, a family business, so everybody we hired over the years, we treated like family. Those relationships is what has sustained us.”