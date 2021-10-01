Bar J Wranglers to perform a final time at Merryman

KEARNEY — When one trail ends, another begins.
After 44 years of entertaining guests at their dinner theater at Jackson, Wyo., members of the Bar J Wranglers have called it quits. Scott Humphrey, son of founder Babe Humphrey, decided that the 2021 season would be the last for the group.
“Our show is not just a music concert,” he said in an interview from his home in Wyoming. “We get an opportunity to introduce and showcase the individual talent of each of our band members. In the process, we create a lot of comedy and fun.”
The show, designed for the entire family, focuses on the group.
“As we showcase each individual talent, it becomes evident that there’s no individual star in our show, but the combined talents of the group create the Bar J Wranglers and create an entertaining unit for people to come and enjoy,” Scott said.
The dinner theater closed on Labor Day.
“The Wranglers are taking the show out on the road for one final farewell tour through December,” Scott said. “This will be the end of the trail for the Bar J Wranglers. It’s a hard pill to swallow, but we’ve had a great run, something our family has poured ourselves into for 44 years, and we’re sad to see it go, but the purpose of the group, from a business standpoint, was our chuck wagon business here in Jackson Hole. With the closing of the business and the land selling, it’s another legacy gone astray. It’s hard to put all the emotions into words.”
Rather than use emotion, the Bar J Wranglers will put it into song when the group performs — a final time — in Kearney at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Merryman Performing Arts Center as part of the farewell tour. Tickets for the show are $25.
“We’ve had a great summer season here in Jackson, saying goodbye to all of our fan base that’s been coming since we opened 44 years ago,” Scott said. “We’ve had a year of good good-byes — and that’s kind of what folks can expect to see in our show at the Merryman. We’re going to showcase each individual talent. There’s a lot of three- and four-part harmonies along with great musicianship from individual talents within the group. The audience will hear yodeling, fiddling, banjo, steel guitar, and a lot of western old-style music.”
Beyond the music, Scott identifies one important element that has kept the Bar J Wranglers singing and making jokes for more than four decades — relationships.
“We have formed a group that is about relationships,” he said. “We are like a group of brothers that put their desire to get along with one another as a high priority. We enjoy making music together and that can only stem from good relationships together. It was a business, a family business, so everybody we hired over the years, we treated like family. Those relationships is what has sustained us.”
Scott feels fortunate to have been able to make a living playing the music he loves. Beyond the paycheck, he knows that the music resonates deeply with audience members.
“It’s a decent paying job, but it’s more than that,” he noted. “It’s the uplifting product that we deliver to folks. My brother put it in a song, ‘Leave your cares behind/Sit back and unwind/Spending time with the ol’ Bar J.’ It gives folks a peek into the past and into history with these old songs that we’re still delivering — as well as a good time with lots of laughs.”