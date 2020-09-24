Author in ‘constant state of magic’ when writing

Even though the heroine of “Sleepwater Static” is a 70-year-old woman, Katherin Hutson can’t resist giving her characters bits of the author’s own personality.
“There is a big part of me, pretty much across the board, in all my characters,” the author said in an interview from her home in Colorado. “The main character of ‘Sleepwater Beat,’ which was book one in the series, had more of myself in her. I never anticipated to put that into her character or into the story. I was incredibly surprised how much of my own personal experiences helped form and shape Bernadette, the main character of the second book, ‘Sleepwater Static,’ who is more than twice my age.”
As Hutson learns more about her characters, she feels as if she is responding to events instead of creating them.
“It’s like I’m transcribing a movie,” she said of writing fiction. “It’s all playing out there in my head and I hear everyone speaking. It just comes right through my fingers, onto the keyboard. There are many times where I will go back through, and especially before sending a book to my editor, where I will think, ‘I don’t remember writing that.’ But it’s great so we’ll go with it.”
Exquisite Darkness Press published Hutson’s latest novel, the second in the Sleepwater series, “Sleepwater Static,” in May. It follows a shadowy organization of people who can ‘spin a beat’ in a Dystopian world — control other people through their thoughts. In the first book of the series, “Sleepwater Beat,” the character of Bernadette Manney plays a small part. The second book thrusts Bernadette into the spotlight.
“I’m lucky enough to say that I write fiction full time,” Hutson said. “It’s my 9-to-5, or more like 5-to-5, but I love it and I exist in a constant state of magic of creating worlds. Writing fiction has always been my favorite thing to do — to exist in that state of flow and disembodiment. I think it’s fantastic.”
Hutson has lived in South Carolina, Vermont, California and now Colorado. She specializes in fantasy fiction, sci-fi and speculative thrillers. Her other series include “Gyenona’s Children” and “The Unclaimed.”
In addition to writing fiction, Hutson also works as an editor.
“Words matter,” she said. “Words shape worlds, whether in public speaking or in fiction, where every little sentence is dissected and pulled apart. For someone, whose words are being waited on, there’s even more weight because there are so few words that can be chosen. Every single word has its own connotation. There are consequences for using a phrase or a buzzword.”
In her fiction, Hutson tries to convey a great deal of information with as few words as possible.
“I use very little description,” she said. “I am a huge proponent that less is more. Creating a world, like I’m trying to do in the Blue Helix series, seems important because it’s so much like our current world. That ‘less is more’ idea is incredibly important because I build a feeling using certain words and phrases without having to dump tons of information, which might bog down the story line.”
Working that way allows her words to carry a lot of weight.
“On a broader spectrum, the importance of words, especially in fiction, is paramount to even what is explicitly said in a conversation, in the media or in the public eye,” Hutson said. “‘Story’ is how we learn, how we question the world around us, how we build connections. Look at fan groups. You can have nothing else in common with a person who is in love with ‘Game of Thrones,’ but then if you are on the same page with them, that person is with you for life.”
The author understands how those kinds of connections can help bring together her readers during a time that often feels so fragmented. And while her characters often possess special powers, Hutson considers writing to be her own superpower, a power she can use as an avenue to advocate for change.
“What is most important, that I’ve found through writing, is the messages that I want to come through will not be served if I don’t put the craft first,” she said. “The words, the characterization, the dialog, the development of the plot — these things come first. The power of words and writing comes first. For readers who take the same sort of stance that I do, they pick up on it.”
And for readers who miss the deeper layers of her work, Hutson hopes they will think of it as “just a fun story, a good piece of fiction.”
“It’s important to have a multi-layered piece of work, ready for people who will see it and even for people who don’t,” Hutson said.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!