Author in ‘constant state of magic’ when writing

Even though the heroine of “Sleepwater Static” is a 70-year-old woman, Katherin Hutson can’t resist giving her characters bits of the author’s own personality.

“There is a big part of me, pretty much across the board, in all my characters,” the author said in an interview from her home in Colorado. “The main character of ‘Sleepwater Beat,’ which was book one in the series, had more of myself in her. I never anticipated to put that into her character or into the story. I was incredibly surprised how much of my own personal experiences helped form and shape Bernadette, the main character of the second book, ‘Sleepwater Static,’ who is more than twice my age.”

As Hutson learns more about her characters, she feels as if she is responding to events instead of creating them.

“It’s like I’m transcribing a movie,” she said of writing fiction. “It’s all playing out there in my head and I hear everyone speaking. It just comes right through my fingers, onto the keyboard. There are many times where I will go back through, and especially before sending a book to my editor, where I will think, ‘I don’t remember writing that.’ But it’s great so we’ll go with it.”