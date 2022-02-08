Audiences can enjoy Megan Hicks storytelling powers during the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival

Hicks professes that storytelling contains no tricks, no shortcuts and no clickbait.

“One of the things that attracts me to storytelling is that I’ve always been a ham,” she said. “I’ve always wanted a limelight. I used to think that was a character flaw and now it’s just part of my character. I’ve accepted it. That’s because I know there are some people who would rather be anywhere than in the limelight.”

In terms of theatrics on stage, Hicks concentrates on the story and leaves the big drama behind. A friend once asked where she got her facial expressions.

“I just said that I can’t hide what I’m thinking because my face expresses my heart,” she said. “When I am in a story, the story kind of drives me. And I know there are tellers who choreograph and really practice their voices or intonation or gestures or use props. And some of them are my favorite storytellers. But the ones that I most want to emulate are the ones with the fewest bells and whistles, with the simplest — in the Quaker sense of the word ‘simple’ — delivery.”

Hicks strives to keep her stories simple and direct.