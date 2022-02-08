Audiences can enjoy Megan Hicks storytelling powers during the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival

KEARNEY — Megan Hicks describes her craft as “pulling magic from thin air.”
“As far as my favorite audience, I’d say middle schoolers are my very favorite group of people to work with,” she said in an interview from her home in Pennsylvania. “Don’t ask me why. I don’t know why. I just love the response that my stories elicit from them. I cut my storytelling teeth as a children’s librarian in a very busy branch of a library system that was dedicated to children’s services. We had tons and tons of storytime.”
Hicks learned from very young children not to fear failure as a storyteller.
“A toddler will walk out of the room if you’re boring them,” she laughed. “But they will forgive you really fast. Toddlers taught me that. Rude parents and rude teachers, who were chatting in the background, taught me that I had to tell to the entire room in order to engage everybody. I had to give something to everybody without cutting anyone out. These are all really good lessons.”
Chatting in the back of the room makes sense if the adults in the room think of storytelling as television.
“This is not TV,” Hicks noted. “It’s a collaborative art. Everybody — everybody collaborates to the creativity in the room. Everybody, when they add their imagination and intention, all become engaged in a massively creative act.”
Central Nebraska audiences can witness the storytelling powers of Hicks when she co-headlines, with Tim Lowry, the Kearney Area Storytelling Festival Wednesday through Saturday at various locations. The annual festival also will present storytelling at schools in the area.
The highlight of the festival will feature three storytelling sessions on Saturday with sessions for families at Kearney Public Library and storytelling for adults at the Kearney Country Club.
Admission to all the events is free.
Hicks has a simple answer to the question of why we tell stories: To make sense of the world.
“We tell stories because sometimes when we go off in our imaginations, we don’t know where we’re going and we get surprised by what we learn,” she said. “If we’ve already decided where we’re going, we know what to expect and we know what lessons we’re probably going to take back from that excursion. In a story, you don’t know — and even I don’t know — where we’re going.”
Hicks often tells stories that she’s shared dozens of times, and in the middle something happens.
“There can be a little ‘ping’ and what was that? I never saw that insight before,” she said. “I love that. Every time I tell a story, even if it’s one I’ve told a hundred times, it’s a different story, it’s a different creation.”
Hicks professes that storytelling contains no tricks, no shortcuts and no clickbait.
“One of the things that attracts me to storytelling is that I’ve always been a ham,” she said. “I’ve always wanted a limelight. I used to think that was a character flaw and now it’s just part of my character. I’ve accepted it. That’s because I know there are some people who would rather be anywhere than in the limelight.”
In terms of theatrics on stage, Hicks concentrates on the story and leaves the big drama behind. A friend once asked where she got her facial expressions.
“I just said that I can’t hide what I’m thinking because my face expresses my heart,” she said. “When I am in a story, the story kind of drives me. And I know there are tellers who choreograph and really practice their voices or intonation or gestures or use props. And some of them are my favorite storytellers. But the ones that I most want to emulate are the ones with the fewest bells and whistles, with the simplest — in the Quaker sense of the word ‘simple’ — delivery.”
Hicks strives to keep her stories simple and direct.
“I’m not graceful enough to do mime, I’m not witty enough to do improv,” she said. “I just want to know my story so well that I can inhabit it and put it out there and people will receive it. I’m just this white-haired, dumpling shaped, 70-year-old woman talking, pretty much. That’s it.”